Wrestling: Blackhawks top Norskies, 60-18 Jan 8, 2022

Fort Atkinson's wrestling team had six pin victories in a 60-18 victory over DeForest in a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Friday.

Robert Wildenauer (132 pounds), Jacob Ashland (138), Louden Goutcher (145), Vincent Healy (152), Aiden Worden (160) and Aidan Leurquin (195) all won via fall for the Blackhawks.

FORT ATKINSON 60, DEFOREST 18

106: Double Forfeit
113: Bryce Volla (FORT) received forfeit
120: Josh Strasburg (FORT) received forfeit
126: Lucas Evans (DEFO) pinned Noah Horwath (FORT) in 3:40
132: Robert Wildenauer (FORT) pinned Dawson Dregne (DEFO) in 1:08
138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) pinned Karsen Gear (DEFO) in 1:23
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) pinned Harry Zeimet (DEFO) in 1:06
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) pinned Tucker Schmidt (DEFO) in 5:41
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Brody Mcdowell (DEFO) in 1:37
170: Brody Hemauer (DEFO) pinned Ryan Acosta (FORT) in 0:25
182: Elijah Bauer (DEFO) pinned Dylan Sciame (FORT) in 2:28
195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) pinned Dakota Mayr (DEFO) in 2:34
220: Eli Burhans (FORT) received forfeit
*285: Gio Miguel (FORT) received forfeit
