WAUNAKEE — Aiden DeBlare placed fourth at 113 pounds to lead the Jefferson wrestling team to an 11th place finish with 49.5 points at Saturday’s Warrior Invitational.
Ethan Dieckman placed fifth at 170. Dieckman (8-3) finished 3-2 with two pins.
“Due to our team having many first-year and inexperienced wrestlers we took advantage of the flexibility of the tournament and had many of our wrestlers compete on the Junior Varsity side of things, two compete in the Girls division and two compete in the Boys Varsity division,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said.
Jefferson had two wrestlers competing in the girls tournament. They combined to score a sixth place total of 62 points.
Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (9-1) won her weight class at 120/126 with a 5-0 record, including four first period pins and one medical forfeit.
“In the female tournament, Sofia had a stellar day,” Weber said. “She wrestled great throughout the day and left no doubt that she was going to dominate each and every single match.”
Ashton Wolfe (165) went 2-2 with one pin and one major decision.
BLUE JAYS TAKE 10TH
Cambridge’s Clayton Stenjem and Ivan Sopkovich each finished fourth on Saturday.
Stenjem lost to Finn Muligan of Watertown by a 9-6 decision in round one at 106, lost an 8-5 decision to Jaren Grimsled of North Crawford/Seneca in round two and lost a 19-4 technical fall to Aidan Gruenenfelder of Pecatonica/Argyle in round three. Stenjem won his final two matches with a 10-1 major decision over Braydyn Collins of Clinton in round four and won a 15-12 decision over Jin Xiong of Holmen in round five.
Sopkovich, competing at 152, was pinned in round one by Xavier Palmer of Holmen. In round two, Sopkovich scored a pin over Logan Hespe of Watertown. Gavin Vitense of Beaver Dam/Wayland scored a sudden victory over Sopkovich in round three, but Sopkovich advanced to the championship bracket, getting pinned by Matt McBride of Holmen and lost a 3-2 decision to Lucas Rue of Pecatonica/Argyle in the third-place match.
At 220, Gunnar Sperle finished eighth after getting pinned by Carson Westcott of Holmen. Sperle received a bye before being pinned by undefeated Jack Schweitzer of Waunakee. Robert Savelkoul of Waukesha South scored a pin on Sperle in round five, and Sperle lost a 8-0 major decision to Eric Chairez of Watertown in the seventh-place match.
Boys team scores: Holmen 471, Watertown 305, Waukesha South 247, Waunakee 227.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 221.5, Beaver Dam/Wayland 219, Clinton 137, Monona Grove-McFarland 102.5, Dodgeland 59, Cambridge 57.5, Jefferson 49.5, North Crawford/Seneca 42, Oregon 40, Cuba City/Benton/SW
Girls team scores: Holmen 403.5, Clinton 159, Whitnall/Greendale 143, Hamilton/Audubon 91, Oregon 84, Jefferson 62, Watertown 61, Beloit Memorial 53, Waunakee 51, Cambridge 48, Cuba City/Benton/SW 48, North Crawford/Seneca 48, Dodgeland 28, Beaver Dam/Wayland 10
