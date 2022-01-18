JEFFERSON — The Eagles and Blue Jays each won three matches, as Jefferson won 54-21 in a nonconference dual on Tuesday at JHS.
For Cambridge, Clayton Stenjem won a 6-3 decision over Kaleb Jose at 106. Gunnar Sperle pinned Felipe Torres at 195 in 5 minutes, 11 seconds. Ivan Sopkovich pinned Beau Dieckman at 152 in 58 seconds.
For Jefferson, Chase Langholff pinned Tyce Bettenhausen at 126 in 4:50. Ethan Dieckman pinned Joe Downing at 160 in 1:23. Alex Vasquez pinned Aiden Sperle at 170 in 3:05.
A double forfeit was issued at 182. Jefferson earned forfeits at 113, 120, 132, 138, 145 and 285. Cambridge earned a forfeit at 220.
"Tonight was both senior and parent night," Jefferson wrestling co-head coach Devin Weber said. "We would like to thank our seniors for their contributions to the team and the parents for everything they do to support the JHS wrestling team.
"The Cambridge wrestlers wrestled well and pushed us, it is always great to dual them each year. We are super excited about the number of wrestlers we have this year and the growth that we continue to see meet to meet.
JEFFERSON 54, CAMBRIDGE 21
106: Clayton Stenjem (CAMB) 6-3 decision over Kaleb Jose. 113: Aiden DeBlare (JEFF) forfeit. 120: Dominic Ritter (JEFF) forfeit. 126: Chase Langholff (JEFF) pinned (4:50) Tyce Bettenhausen. 132: Ryan Haffelder (JEFF) forfeit. 138: Easton Chipman (JEFF) forfeit. 145: Isaac Schoenherr (JEFF) forfeit. 152: Ivan Sopkovich (CAMB) pinned (0:58) Beau Dieckman. 160: Ethan Dieckman (JEFF) pinned (1:23) Joe Downing. 170: Alex Vasquez (JEFF) pinned (3:05) Aiden Sperle. 182: Double Forfeit. 195: Gunnar Sperle (CAMB) pinned (5:11) Felipe Torres. 220: Isaac Faist (CAMB) forfeit. 285: Jared Facio (JEFF) forfeit.
