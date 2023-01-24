WHITEWATER — Evansville beat host Whitewater 51-22 in a wrestling match between previously unbeaten schools in Rock Valley Conference action.
The Blue Devils, who finish 8-0 in league meets, earned seven victories via fall and three more by decision.
The Whippets, who were celebrating Senior Night and Parents Night, conclude their regular-season slate at 7-1.
Whitewater earned two victories by fall, including at 160 pounds where Aaron Porras pinned Lee Jorgensen at 5:38 and 120 pounds where Victor Hernandez stuck Logan Olson at 5:02. Nate Black (152) earned a major decision for the Whippets, 16-4, over Adryan Wessels.
"I thought the guys wrestled tough," Whitewater wrestling coach John Schimming said. "We had some hard-fought matches that just did not go our way. We got some big pins from Aaron Porras and Victor Hernandez. Nate Black wrestled very well in his major decision victory."
The Whippets have a nonconference dual at Janesville Craig on Wednesday, Feb. 1, before competing at the RVC meet hosted by Clinton on Saturday, Feb. 4.
EVANSVILLE 51, WHITEWATER 22
106: Blake Frey (EVAN) pinned Jasen Porras at 2:59
113: Race Howlett (EVAN) dec. Jasen Porras 10-8
120: Victor Hernandez (WHIT) pinned Logan Olson at 5:02
126: Lincoln Keller (EVAN) pinned CJ Tomomitsu at 3:16
132: Danny Heiser (EVAN) pinned Connor Friend at 1:35
138: Wyatt Nelson (EVAN) dec. Traysen Thomason 5-2
145: Max Kaether (EVAN) dec. Odair Porras 9-5
152: Nate Black (WHIT) major dec. Adryan Wessels 16-4
160: Aaron Porras (WHIT) pinned Lee Jorgensen at 5:38
170: Charlie Braunschweig (EVAN) pinned Jesus Barajas at 1:30
182: Avi Kalra (WHIT) received forfeit
195: Brad Bartz (EVAN) pinned Payton Lyon at 3:20
220: Tucker Peterson (EVAN) pinned Hector Arnodo at 3:43
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.