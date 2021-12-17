Wrestling: Fort Atkinson beaten by Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEAVER DAM -- The Fort Atkinson wrestling team lost to host Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 42-25 in a Badger Conference dual on Friday.Noah Horwath (126 pounds) won by fall in 31 seconds for the Blackhawks.Robert Wildenauer (132), Jacob Ashland (145) and Aiden Worden (170) won by decision for Fort and Louden Goutcher (152) won by sudden victory.BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND ACADEMY 42, FORT ATKINSON 25106 -- Rolando Trevino (BDWA) received forfeit113 -- Avery Femrite (BDWA) pinned Josh Strasburg (FORT) in 0:38120 -- Rafael Tostado (BDWA) decision James Wedl (FORT) 10-7126 -- Noah Horwath (FORT) pinned Anastasia Putz-Huettner (BDWA) in 0:31132 -- Robert Wildenauer (FORT) major decision Ren Nickel (BDWA) 14-2138 -- Kyler Neuberger (BDWA) received forfeit145 -- Jacob Ashland (FORT) decision Broc Mullenbach (BDWA) 8-3152 -- Louden Goutcher (FORT) sudden victory Easton Warden (BDWA) 6-4160 -- Logan Thomas (BDWA) decision Vincent Healy (FORT) 6-1170 -- Aiden Worden (FORT) decision Mason Grow (BDWA) 10-3182 -- Dylan Sciame (FORT) received forfeit195 -- Gabriel Klatt (BDWA) pinned Aidan Leurquin (FORT) in 2:43*220 -- Keegan Jacobs (BDWA) pinned Cooper Recob (FORT) in 1:10285 -- Nick Ludowese (BDWA) pinned Gio Miguel (FORT) in 0:49 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
