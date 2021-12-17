BEAVER DAM -- The Fort Atkinson wrestling team lost to host Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy 42-25 in a Badger Conference dual on Friday.

Noah Horwath (126 pounds) won by fall in 31 seconds for the Blackhawks.

Robert Wildenauer (132), Jacob Ashland (145) and Aiden Worden (170) won by decision for Fort and Louden Goutcher (152) won by sudden victory.

BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND ACADEMY 42, FORT ATKINSON 25

106 -- Rolando Trevino (BDWA) received forfeit

113 -- Avery Femrite (BDWA) pinned Josh Strasburg (FORT) in 0:38

120 -- Rafael Tostado (BDWA) decision James Wedl (FORT) 10-7

126 -- Noah Horwath (FORT) pinned Anastasia Putz-Huettner (BDWA) in 0:31

132 -- Robert Wildenauer (FORT) major decision Ren Nickel (BDWA) 14-2

138 -- Kyler Neuberger (BDWA) received forfeit

145 -- Jacob Ashland (FORT) decision Broc Mullenbach (BDWA) 8-3

152 -- Louden Goutcher (FORT) sudden victory Easton Warden (BDWA) 6-4

160 -- Logan Thomas (BDWA) decision Vincent Healy (FORT) 6-1

170 -- Aiden Worden (FORT) decision Mason Grow (BDWA) 10-3

182 -- Dylan Sciame (FORT) received forfeit

195 -- Gabriel Klatt (BDWA) pinned Aidan Leurquin (FORT) in 2:43

*220 -- Keegan Jacobs (BDWA) pinned Cooper Recob (FORT) in 1:10

285 -- Nick Ludowese (BDWA) pinned Gio Miguel (FORT) in 0:49

