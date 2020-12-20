REEDSBURG — Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
Fort Atkinson set the tone early against a physical Reedsburg wrestling team Saturday and earned a 54-15 nonconference road victory.
Sauk’s Dylan Breunig won a hard-fought 14-12 bout at 138 pounds against Jacob Ashland in the first match of the day, but after the three-point advantage, Fort Atkinson won eight straight matches.
“I was really happy with how our guys came out, wrestled and competed,” Fort Atkinson head coach Ryan Gerber said. “We knew Sauk was going to be a tough test. They are traditionally a really physical, really in-your-face program.
“You can liken it to prize fighting for boxing. The guy who comes out and sets the tone early and gets the other guy to bleed first is probably going to win the bout.”
The Blackhawks’ tone-setter Saturday was Antonio Torres at 145 pounds. Torres earned a first-period pin 1 minute, 32 seconds into the bout to put six points on the board for Fort Atkinson.
“I think Antonio Torres deserves a lot of credit,” Gerber said. “Their lineup from 138 to 160 is pretty darn tough. We were concerned with the matchups given what we saw.
“You go into the heart of the order and you don’t know how it’s going to end up. Antonio went out and was just a stopper right away. We never looked back from there. That gave us a lot of momentum.”
The Blackhawks followed up Torres’ win with a 15-13 sudden death victory at 152 pounds from Max Branaman.
“He (Branaman) just wore his guy out, just out worked him,” Gerber said.
Aiden Worden received a forfeit at 160 pounds and Einrich Otte got a second-period pin at 170 pounds. That was followed up with a first-period fall from Eli Koehler at 182.
Jacob Horvatin earned a 7-2 decision at 220 pounds to cap off non-forfeit victories for the Blackhawks.
“He (Horvatin) had a tough match,” Gerber said. “The kid he wrestled — Nolan Vils — was taller than him, probably thicker than him. That kid is going to be really good in the next couple years. But that was a big test. It may have been the highlight match of the dual. Jacob really just controlled him.
“It was just two bulls going at it and I’m just really proud how he handled his business. That kind of sealed the deal.”
