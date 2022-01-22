Fort Atkinson junior Louden Goutcher (top) pinned Monona Grove/McFarland's Andrew Maly in 1 minute, 18 seconds in the 145-pound weight class during a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Friday. The Blackhawks won, 39-33.
Fort Atkinson senior Vincent Healy (top) pinned Monona Grove/McFarland's Cade Rux in 4 minutes, 45 seconds in the 152-pound weight class during a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Friday. The Blackhawks won, 39-33.
Fort Atkinson senior Aidan Leurquin (top) pinned Monona Grove/McFarland's Jacob Bonjour in 4 minutes, 34 seconds in the 195-pound weight class during a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Friday. The Blackhawks won, 39-33.
Fort Atkinson's wrestling team defeated Monona Grove/McFarland 39-33 in a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Friday.
After the teams traded two forfeits each, the Blackhawks' Robert Wildeanauer, a sophomore at 132 pounds, lost a 5-4 decision to Joel Karls.
Fort then won the next four matches, including a 4-1 decision by senior Jacob Ashland (138) over Blare Wood and pin victories by junior Louden Goutcher (145), senior Vincent Healy (152) and junior Aiden Worden (160). Senior Aidan Leurquin (195) won via fall for the Blackhawks' other points.
FORT ATKINSON 39, MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND 33
*106: Austin Nickels (MG/M) received forfeit
113: Josh Strasburg (FORT) received forfeit
120: Noah Horwath (FORT) received forfeit
126: Jaden Denman (MG/M) received forfeit
132: Joel Karls (MG/M) dec. over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) 5-4
138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) dec. over Blare Wood (MG/M) 4-1
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) pinned Andrew Maly (MG/M) in 1:18
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) pinned Cade Rux (MG/M) in 4:45
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Cooper Cornish (MG/M) in 1:07
170: Luke Rux (MG/M) pinned Dylan Sciame (FORT) in 1:00
182: Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (MG/M) dec. over Ryan Acosta (FORT) 10-6
195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) pinned Jacob Bonjour (MG/M) in 4:34
220: Guenther Switzer (MG/M) pinned Eli Burhans (FORT) in 1:49
285: Brevid Roth (MG/M) dec. over Gio Miguel (FORT) 5-2
