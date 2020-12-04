A 4-3 decision win for sophomore Aiden Worden helped spark a 30-0 run as the Fort Atkinson wrestling team defeated Reedsburg, 42-33, in a season-opening dual Friday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Before Worden — a sophomore competing at 160 pounds — won a 4-3 decision, the Blackhawks (1-0) trailed the Beavers (0-1) 21-6. Fort Atkinson’s first points of the night came from junior Max Branaman in the 145-bout, collecting a pin 27 seconds into the final round.
Following Worden’s win at 160, Einrich Otte and Eli Koehler both picked up falls at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively. Koehler’s came with three seconds left in the final period.
Senior Thomas Witkins won via forfeit at 195 pounds. The match put Fort Atkinson up 27-21.
The Blackhawks built on that lead with a fall from senior Jacob Horvatin at 220 pounds and a 5-1 decision victory for Dorian Burhans at 285 pounds.
Reedsburg finally stopped the 30-0 run with a victory at 106 pounds via forfeit. That put the score at 36-27 and opened up the door for the Beavers in the final two matches.
But a first-period pin by Bryce Volla in the 113-pound match put it mathematically out of reach for Reedsburg and gave Fort Atkinson a season-opening victory.
