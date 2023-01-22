Aiden Worden
Fort Atkinson senior Aiden Worden (top) earned a 4-3 decision over Monona Grove/McFarland's Luke Rux in the 170-pound match at Friday's Badger Conference dual at FAHS. On Saturday at the Terry Kramer Open, Worden went 4-1 with three pins to place second at 170, earning his 100th career victory in the first round.

 Nate Gilbert

Senior Aiden Worden made the most of his final opportunity to compete on his home mats.

Worden went 4-1 to place second at 170 pounds, earning his 100th career victory for Fort Atkinson in the process at the 12th annual Terry Kramer Open at FAHS on Saturday.

