Fort Atkinson senior Aiden Worden (top) earned a 4-3 decision over Monona Grove/McFarland's Luke Rux in the 170-pound match at Friday's Badger Conference dual at FAHS. On Saturday at the Terry Kramer Open, Worden went 4-1 with three pins to place second at 170, earning his 100th career victory in the first round.
Senior Aiden Worden made the most of his final opportunity to compete on his home mats.
Worden went 4-1 to place second at 170 pounds, earning his 100th career victory for Fort Atkinson in the process at the 12th annual Terry Kramer Open at FAHS on Saturday.
Worden (27-3) entered the day with 99 career wins. He quickly stuck Waterford's Viktor Bull at 1:06 to reach the No. 100 milestone. Worden also won by fall in the second and third rounds, pinning Janesville Craig's Teegan Burdick in 4:44 and Lomira's Isaiah Giese in 1:23.
Worden earned an 8-4 decision over Darlington's Tye Christ to reach the championship match. In the first-place match, Prairie du Chien's Brogan Brewer topped Worden by decision, 5-4, after scoring a takedown with seven seconds remaining in the match.
In his opening match of the day, Worden broke the school takedown record of 249 established by Cody Foerster from 2008-11.
"For Aiden to break the takedown record despite the shortened COVID year when he was a sophomore is very impressive," Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Chris Winkelman said.
"For Aiden, it comes down to hard work. He's always working hard and looking to get better. He's worked very closely with his dad, Shane, over the years. When Aiden's wrestling, I bring Shane out there because of things they've worked on together. He can see different things and that helps Aiden and me as a coach. We were on our edge of our seats to say the last watching Aiden in the championship match."
The Blackhawks scored 213 points as a team, finishing ninth.
Noah Horwath (19-11) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision to place fifth at 126.
Rylan Heine (10-7) went 2-3 with two decisions to take sixth at 120.
Louden Goutcher (22-8) went 3-2 with two decisions and a win via technical fall at 145 to finish seventh.
Rayhan Lopez (22-9) went 3-2 with two decisions and a victory via technical fall at 152 to place seventh.
Caleb Horwath (17-10) went 2-3 with one pin to finish seventh at 106.
Robert Wildenauer (10-16) went 1-4 with one pin to place eighth at 132.
Rocco Foelker (7-6) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision to finish ninth at 195.
"Noah and Robert really looked good," Winkelman said. "All the brackets are stacked at this event and it's not an easy tournament by any means.
"This event is a lot of work, but we do it for the kids. (Former Fort wrestling coach) Ryan Gerber was there running the tournament from the back end of things. Athletic Director Steve Mahoney is fantastic. He was there from start to finish helping through the process. Without them, it wouldn't have been as successful."
Fort has a road dual versus Stoughton on Friday.
Team scores: Prairie du Chien 431.5, Iowa-Grant 352.5, Kenosha Tremper 243, Lomira 241, Sun Prairie 237, Sussex Hamilton 232, Darlington 228.5, Sauk Prairie 227, Fort Atkinson 213, Slinger 202.5, Edgerton 197.5, Pewaukee 177.5, East Troy 169, Madison La Follette 155.5, Westfield 137.5, Janesville Craig 129.5, Waterford 129.5.
