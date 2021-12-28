WHITEWATER — Senior Carter Friend suffered his first two losses of the season, both to out of state wrestlers, to lead Whitewater at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic on Tuesday.
Friend (20-2), who is currently second in his weight class in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, placed fifth at 170. He opened with a 3-2 decision over Hersey’s Eliot Carter, then scored a 12-2 major decision over Poynette’s Owen Bahr in the quarterfinals. He lost a 7-1 decision in the semifinals to McHenry’s Brody Hallin (25-1), the lost a 3-1 decision to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla (21-2) in the consolation semifinals. In the fifth place match, Friend scored an. 8-5 decision over Wauconda’s Nick Bennett.
Mason Deporter placed seventh at 220. Deporter (17-5) finished 4-2 at the two-day tournament with four pins.
Marcus Deporter placed eighth at 145. Deporter (15-8) finished 4-2 with one pin, one technical fall, one decision and one medical forfeit.
CJ Tomomitsu placed tenth at 120 and is currently 15-7. He won one decision and one major decision.
Connor Friend took 12th at 126 and sits at 14-7. He scored one pin and one decision.
Aaron Porras (9-6) finished 2-3 at 152 with one decision and one major decision.
Leo Ortiz went 2-2 with two pins at heavyweight.
The Whippets finished 22nd overall with 106.5 points.
Jefferson’s Felipe Torres finished 1-2 at 195 to lead the Eagles. He scored one pin.
MID-STATES CLASSIC
At UW-Whitewater
Second of two days
Team scores
1, McHenry (Ill.) 278 points; 2, Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey 277.5; 3, Glendale Nicolet 274; 4, Downers Grove (Ill.) South 221; 5, Appleton North 205.5; 6, Wauconda (Ill.) 196; 7, Oconomowoc 166; 8, Union Grove 165.5; 9, Wrightstown 164; 10, Weyauwega-Fremont 158; 11, Cedar Grove-Belgium 155.5; 12, Morton (Ill.) 154.5; 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.) 153.5; 14, Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier 152; 15, Poynette 151; 16, Delavan-Darien 148.5; 17, Round Lake (Ill.) 141.5; 18, Harvard (Ill.) 141; 19, West Bend East 136; 20, Turner 134.
21, Janesville Parker 120; 22, Oregon 106.5; 22, Whitewater 106.5; 24, Johnsburg (Ill.) 94; 25, Waukesha North 91; 26, Mequon Homestead 85; 27, Ozaukee 74.5; 27, Pecatonica-Argyle 74.5; 29, Reedsville 70; 30, Horicon 69.5; 31, Badger 56; 32, Janesville Craig 45; 33, Madison Memorial 37; 34, Edgerton 30.5; 35, Clinton 25; 36, Parkview 20; 37, River Ridge-Cassville 10; 38, Jefferson 5.
Area placewinners
Whitewater—120: C.J. Tomomitsu 10th; 126: Connor Friend 12th; 145: Marcus Deporter 8th; 170: Carter Friend 5th; 220: Mason Deporter 7th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.