WHITEWATER — Senior Carter Friend suffered his first two losses of the season, both to out of state wrestlers, to lead Whitewater at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic on Tuesday.

Friend (20-2), who is currently second in his weight class in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, placed fifth at 170. He opened with a 3-2 decision over Hersey’s Eliot Carter, then scored a 12-2 major decision over Poynette’s Owen Bahr in the quarterfinals. He lost a 7-1 decision in the semifinals to McHenry’s Brody Hallin (25-1), the lost a 3-1 decision to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla (21-2) in the consolation semifinals. In the fifth place match, Friend scored an. 8-5 decision over Wauconda’s Nick Bennett.

Mason Deporter placed seventh at 220. Deporter (17-5) finished 4-2 at the two-day tournament with four pins.

Marcus Deporter placed eighth at 145. Deporter (15-8) finished 4-2 with one pin, one technical fall, one decision and one medical forfeit.

CJ Tomomitsu placed tenth at 120 and is currently 15-7. He won one decision and one major decision.

Connor Friend took 12th at 126 and sits at 14-7. He scored one pin and one decision.

Aaron Porras (9-6) finished 2-3 at 152 with one decision and one major decision.

Leo Ortiz went 2-2 with two pins at heavyweight.

The Whippets finished 22nd overall with 106.5 points.

Jefferson’s Felipe Torres finished 1-2 at 195 to lead the Eagles. He scored one pin.

MID-STATES CLASSIC

At UW-Whitewater

Second of two days

Team scores

1, McHenry (Ill.) 278 points; 2, Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey 277.5; 3, Glendale Nicolet 274; 4, Downers Grove (Ill.) South 221; 5, Appleton North 205.5; 6, Wauconda (Ill.) 196; 7, Oconomowoc 166; 8, Union Grove 165.5; 9, Wrightstown 164; 10, Weyauwega-Fremont 158; 11, Cedar Grove-Belgium 155.5; 12, Morton (Ill.) 154.5; 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.) 153.5; 14, Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier 152; 15, Poynette 151; 16, Delavan-Darien 148.5; 17, Round Lake (Ill.) 141.5; 18, Harvard (Ill.) 141; 19, West Bend East 136; 20, Turner 134.

21, Janesville Parker 120; 22, Oregon 106.5; 22, Whitewater 106.5; 24, Johnsburg (Ill.) 94; 25, Waukesha North 91; 26, Mequon Homestead 85; 27, Ozaukee 74.5; 27, Pecatonica-Argyle 74.5; 29, Reedsville 70; 30, Horicon 69.5; 31, Badger 56; 32, Janesville Craig 45; 33, Madison Memorial 37; 34, Edgerton 30.5; 35, Clinton 25; 36, Parkview 20; 37, River Ridge-Cassville 10; 38, Jefferson 5.

Area placewinners

Whitewater—120: C.J. Tomomitsu 10th; 126: Connor Friend 12th; 145: Marcus Deporter 8th; 170: Carter Friend 5th; 220: Mason Deporter 7th.

Recommended for you

Load comments