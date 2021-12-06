Whitewater's Carter Friend pinned Winneconne's Vincent Duncan during a second round match at the Earlybird Scramble in Watertown on Saturday. Friend won the 170-pound weight class with a 5-0 record to lead the Whippets to a seventh place finish overall.
WATERTOWN — Carter Friend’s first place finish at 170 pounds led Whitewater’s wrestlers to a seventh place finish at the Earlybird Scramble on Saturday.
Friend, a returning Division 2 state medalist, received a first round bye and pinned Winneconne’s Vincent Duncan in 3 minutes, 43 seconds to enter the A pool, which he won with three straight wins. He earned a 12-5 decision over Two Rivers’ Justin Klinkner and a 3-1 decision in Sudden Victory-1 over Middleton’s Bryce Falk before closing the day with a pin against Waukesha North’s Kaleb Hannes in 5:46.
Mason Deporter had Whitewater’s next best finish, placing fifth at 220. Deporter finished 4-1 with three pins and one technical fall.
CJ Tomomitsu (120) and Sebastian Cuellar (152) placed sixth. Tomomitsu won two matches by fall. Cuellar finished 3-1 with one pin and two decisions. Mason Nobs (182) took seventh with one pin and one decision.
Connor Friend (126) and Marcus Deporter (145) each took ninth. Friend had two pins and Depoter had three pins and one major decision. Payton Lyon (195) won his first match by fall, then lost by fall in the next round and had to medically forfeit the remainder of the tournament.
Armando Villarreal (220) was tenth, finishing 3-2 with two decisions and one pin. Hector Arnodo (182) placed 11th with two pins. Cooper Hammond was 12th at 138. Jesus Barajas (160) finished 14th with one pin.
Heavyweights Leo Ortiz and Scott Krebs finished tenth and 12th, respectively. Both wrestlers scored one pin.
Team scores: Winneconne 480, Mineral Point 473, DC Everest 441, Waukesha North 357, New London 296, West Bend West 280, Whitewater 275, Verona 270, Watertown 262, Horicon 223, Pewaukee 220, Westosha Central 205, Ozaukee 188, Middleton 181, Two Rivers 161, Clinton 139, Beloit Memorial 97
