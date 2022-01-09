ELKHORN — Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team went 1-3 at Saturday’s Elkhorn Duals as head coach Ryan Gerber earned his 100th career victory as head coach.
“Getting to win No. 100 has been important to me,” Gerber said. “Those win milestones, they are not easy to come by. When you look at the schedule and conference we are up against with the Milton’s and Stoughton’s of the world, wins are tough to come by.
“Like I told our kids, it’s been an emotional ride the last couple weeks. I haven’t scored a point for the team or scored a pin. It’s all their efforts.
“For me, 100 wins signifies where we are as a program. It’s a milestone for the kids who have put the blood, sweat and tears in. My name is at the top of the coaching rosters, but our assistants play a key role too. This is a really nice milestone for our program.”
The Blackhawks were 66-12 winners over DeForest but fell to Elkhorn 40-36, got beaten 57-18 by state third-ranked Evansville and lost to Wilmot 37-33.
Louden Goutcher (145 pounds) went 3-1 with three pin victories. Ethan Bilau (132), Vincent Healy (152) and Aiden Worden (160) scored pins versus Elkhorn. Healy and Worden also earned victories via fall versus DeForest.
“I felt we had an opportunity to beat Elkhorn with a big lead going into the final matches,” Gerber said. “We had a couple mistakes and that cost us big. I thought our guys wrestled well and stepped up to put ourselves in that position.
“Wrestling DeForest on consecutive days is not common. In our case (having won against them the night before), you hope for the same outcome.
“Wilmot is back to where they used to be as a program and hats off to them. We camp up just short in that dual. We made a lot of mistakes and didn’t wrestle real well in the second half of the tournament, which was disappointing. You’re going to have that with an inexperienced team like ours and guys who haven’t wrestled for that long. They just need more mat time. Our guys are competing as hard as we can, but we are making those green mistakes we haven’t had the last few years with more veteran-laden teams.
“Evansville doesn’t have many holes in the lineup and are sound. That dual went how I expected. We had opportunities to pick up wins on paper maybe we shouldn’t have had.”
FORT ATKINSON 66, DEFOREST 12
106: Double Forfeit
113: Bryce Volla (FORT) received forfeit
120: Noah Horwath (FORT) over Lucas Evans (DEFO) (Fall)
126: Robert Wildenauer (FORT) received forfeit
132: Ethan Bilau (FORT) received forfeit
138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) received forfeit
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) over Harry Zeimet (DEFO) (Fall 2:26)
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) over Tucker Schmidt (DEFO) (Fall 1:10)
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) over Brody Mcdowell (DEFO) (Fall 2:42)
170: Brody Hemauer (DEFO) over Triston Hanson (FORT) (Fall 0:04)
182: Elijah Bauer (DEFO) over Dylan Sciame (FORT) (Fall 1:42)
195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) received forfeit
220: Eli Burhans (FORT) received forfeit
285: Gio Miguel (FORT) received forfeit
EVANSVILLE 57, FORT ATKINSON 18
106: Blake Frey (EVAN) received forfeit
113: Gunner Katzenmeyer (EVAN) over Bryce Volla (FORT) (MD 15-2)
120: Danny Heiser (EVAN) over Noah Horwath (FORT) (Fall 1:08)
126: Camden Staver (EVAN) over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) (Fall 3:29)
132: Wyatt Nelson (EVAN) received forfeit
138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Caleb Miller (EVAN) (Fall)
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) over Lee Jorgensen (EVAN) (Fall 0:49)
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) received forfeit
160: Charlie Braunschweig (EVAN) over Aiden Worden (FORT) (MD 11-2)
170: Ricky Braunschweig (EVAN) over Dylan Sciame (FORT) (Fall 3:19)
182: Timmy Schmoldt (EVAN) over Ryan Acosta (FORT) (Fall)
195: Liam Speich (EVAN) over Aidan Leurquin (FORT) (MD 11-3)
220: Baylin Crull (EVAN) over Eli Burhans (FORT) (Dec 2-1)
285: Tucker Peterson (EVAN) over Gio Miguel (FORT) (Fall)
WILMOT 37, FORT ATKINSON 33
106: Double Forfeit
113: Bryce Volla (FORT) over Michael Grundman (WIUN) (Dec 7-1)
120: Jack Johnson (WIUN) over Noah Horwath (FORT) (Fall 5:42)
126: Logan Defillipo (WIUN) over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) (MD 9-0)
132: Mason Gauger (WIUN) over Ethan Bilau (FORT) (Fall 1:02)
138: Joel Sullivan (WIUN) over Jacob Ashland (FORT) (Fall 0:32)
145: Josh Brendel (WIUN) over Louden Goutcher (FORT) (Fall 2:53)
152: Toby Patterson (WIUN) over Vincent Healy (FORT) (Dec 6-5)
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) received forfeit
170: Ryan Acosta (FORT) received forfeit
182: Mitch Norvalls (WIUN) over Dylan Sciame (FORT) (Fall 3:20)
195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) received forfeit
220: Eli Burhans (FORT) received forfeit
285: Gio Miguel (FORT) over Angel Pelayo (WIUN) (Fall 2:06)
ELKHORN 40, FORT ATKINSON 36
106: Double Forfeit
113: Bryce Volla (FORT) received forfeit
120: Noah Horwath (FORT) received forfeit
126: Trayton Torres (ELKH) over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) (Fall 0:56)
132: Ethan Bilau (FORT) over Dylan Jensen (ELKH) (Fall 3:50)
138: Joey Showalter (ELKH) over Jacob Ashland (FORT) (MD 11-1)
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) over Mason Markham (ELKH) (Fall 0:38)
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) over Aidan Garry (ELKH) (Fall 1:35)
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) over Ethan Taylor (ELKH) (Fall 1:40)
170: Douglas Woyak (ELKH) over Ryan Acosta (FORT) (Fall 3:32)
182: Jacob Kleist (ELKH) over Dylan Sciame (FORT) (Fall 2:42)
195: Braden Zoellner (ELKH) over Aidan Leurquin (FORT) (Fall 0:54)
220: Logan Page (ELKH) over Eli Burhans (FORT) (Fall 0:46)
285: Nathaniel Langdon (ELKH) over Gio Miguel (FORT) (Fall 1:21)
FRIDAY’S RESULT
Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team had six pin victories in a 60-18 victory over DeForest in a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Friday.
Robert Wildenauer (132 pounds), Jacob Ashland (138), Louden Goutcher (145), Vincent Healy (152), Aiden Worden (160) and Aidan Leurquin (195) all won via fall for the Blackhawks.
“We haven’t wrestled DeForest in a conference match in forever,” Gerber said. “DeForest won the matches you’d expect them to win at 170 and 182. They have two wrestlers that are strong and we knew we were going to see those two kids.
“We were able to wrestle effectively and strongly in the other matches and took care of business on Friday as we hoped to in front of our alumni and home crowd.”
The Blackhawks travel to face Milton on Friday night.
FORT ATKINSON 60, DEFOREST 18
106: Double Forfeit
113: Bryce Volla (FORT) received forfeit
120: Josh Strasburg (FORT) received forfeit
126: Lucas Evans (DEFO) pinned Noah Horwath (FORT) in 3:40
132: Robert Wildenauer (FORT) pinned Dawson Dregne (DEFO) in 1:08
138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) pinned Karsen Gear (DEFO) in 1:23
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) pinned Harry Zeimet (DEFO) in 1:06
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) pinned Tucker Schmidt (DEFO) in 5:41
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Brody Mcdowell (DEFO) in 1:37
170: Brody Hemauer (DEFO) pinned Ryan Acosta (FORT) in 0:25
182: Elijah Bauer (DEFO) pinned Dylan Sciame (FORT) in 2:28
195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) pinned Dakota Mayr (DEFO) in 2:34
220: Eli Burhans (FORT) received forfeit
285: Gio Miguel (FORT) received forfeit
