Ryan Gerber learned what it meant to be a team wrestling at DeForest.
Gerber was part of a Norskie team that advanced to team state and won a conference championship.
“I remember we did a lot of team things,” he said. “I vividly remember that being impressed upon me — that the team was incredibly valuable, that it was important.”
That concept of a team is still with Gerber today as the head coach of Fort Atkinson. Fellow coaches around the area have recognized the Blackhawks’ commitment to building a healthy team culture, as Gerber was selected as the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association (WWCA) District 6 Head Coach of the Year. Fort assistant Abe Graziano was selected as the WWCA District 6 Assistant Coach of the Year.
“The cool thing is that it’s voted on by your peers,” Gerber said. “That’s the most rewarding part of it. That indicates that others around our area… they’re recognizing the good work being done around here. As proud as I am about it, and as excited and honored I am to be accepted this way, I think I’m most proud and happy for our program. Again, it’s people recognizing what’s being done here in Fort Atkinson, what our kids are doing, what our collective staff is doing.”
Gerber owns a 93-63 dual record with the Blackhawks, good for a 59.6 winning percentage. Both his wins and winning percentage are second-all time at Fort Atkinson, only behind Herb Ostrand (63.7 winning percentage) and Frank Weiss (118 wins).
Fort Atkinson’s culture of team-first started to really get pushed after the 2012-2013 season when Gerber was co-coaching with Frank Weiss.
Despite sending no wrestlers to the state tournament, the Blackhawks won a Badger South Conference title. It was the first time since the 1963-1964 season the team won at Stoughton, and the first time since the 1983 season Fort Atkinson beat Milton.
Individual wrestlers don’t get those accomplishments, a team does.
“When I started coaching with Frank Weiss we both pushed team,” Gerber said. “It was important for guys to want to be here, to participate as a team. That’s what led us to winning conference in 2013, was pushing team-first.”
The trend of team-first has continued to rise. In the last two seasons combined the Blackhawks hold a 20-5 dual record.
“Over the last seven to eight years, that team component has ramped up even more,” Gerber said. “We’ve made adjustments to how we do our lineup. We’ve explained it to the kids and kids have bought in. It’s really transformed our program to one that maybe only has 20-25 kids out, to now one that presses for 40 kids every year.”
It’s not just a team effort from the kids either that has fueled the Blackhawks’ success.
Gerber said he shares the award with all the staff members and volunteers, as well as Fort Atkinson Athletic Director Steve Mahoney. The Fort Atkinson wrestling staff includes Abe Graziano, Ryder Hebbe, Drew Dunkleberger, Ned Healy, Richard Stine, Draven Sigmund and Chris Graziano.
“Nobody does this alone, nobody wins an award by themselves,” Gerber said. “The job is too big.”
Maybe no other staff member has been as vital to the wrestling program as Abe Graziano.
“He’s incredibly organized, he’s incredibly motivated,” Gerber said. “He lives, breathes, sleeps wrestling. He’s a guy I can trust with any part of the program.”
When Gerber had to miss the start of the season, he was able to count on Graziano.
“Knowing I had Abe there to run the show, I felt really good about that,” Gerber said. “I felt confident. He’s a guy you can turn to, give tasks to.
“I think he’s a guy who could definitely be a head coach. He’s got all the assets and tools you need. I think we’re lucky to have him here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.