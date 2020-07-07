In June, the WIAA Board of Control approved by a count of 10-0 a coaches’ recommendation to add a girls division to the state wrestling tournament series.
Starting in the 2021-22 season, a girls-only individual tournament will be held. Boys and girls will be able to wrestle one another during the regular season, but the postseason will be separated by genders.
“I think this is a great start for girls wrestling in Wisconsin, and it’s long overdue,” Milton head wrestling coach Patrick Jauch said. “Again, I think it’s just a start. I believe we should be building girls wrestling teams that will eventually be the same numbers as the boys teams, and the girls should have their own dual meets and tournaments.”
Fort Atkinson head wrestling coach Ryan Gerber, who also sits on the coaches association executive board, understands the excitement the addition of a girls wrestling tournament brings, but he is also cautious.
“I don’t want to seem like a wet blanket, but it is two years away,” Gerber said. “So it wouldn’t happen this year, it would happen the following year. The other thing people need to keep in mind, unless this leads to more girls going out for wrestling, really not a lot is going to change.
“It’s not going to be like boys basketball and girls basketball. From what I understand most schools are going to treat it similar to cross country.”
The change itself does not make girls wrestling its own sport. As a sport, it would have to meet the WIAA bylaw of 5% participation by member schools, or somewhere around 25 schools.
Jauch has had a few girl wrestlers over the years, but they have typically wanted to compete against one another in a girls wrestling club. The girls state tournament could add some added excitement going forward though.
“We have an eighth-grade girl Mackenzie Usher who has been wrestling for most of her life and she’s poised to have a great high school career,” Jauch said. “I’ve told her for years that I thought we’d have girls high school wrestling sanctioned by the time she was in high school, and sure enough, the 2021-22 school year is her freshman year, and that’s the first year of the new WIAA sanctioned tournament.”
Gerber has been coaching 16 years at Fort Atkinson and noted they have had girls wrestle in youth and in middle school, but wrestling at the high school level is very rare.
The numbers have gone up in recent years for Gerber, and the team even had two girls on the team the last two seasons.
So will a girls state tournament help with numbers?
“I think it will help girls who are already interested in going out for wrestling or girls who are a little bit more aggressive, where maybe basketball isn’t something that fits in,” Gerber said.
“I’ll be interested to see how many girls try wrestling at the high school that didn’t do it at the youth. That’s the biggest growth area that we can make.
“Once they get a taste of it, they’ll like it and I think the state tournament will help. Again, that’s two years off.”
Girls can currently qualify for the state tournament with the boys and even with the new addition of the girls state tournament, girls will still be able to qualify for state in the boys division if they so choose to.
Last season the Blackhawks had one girl, Angela Unate, break into the varsity lineup. The will-be senior took fifth place at the regional meet, one spot away from qualifying for sectionals.
“Qualifying for the sectional tournament would be in reach for her (Unate),” Gerber said. “Unfortunately she’s not going to have the opportunity to wrestle in the girls state tournament.”
But even if girls like Unate did have a chance to qualify for the state tournament in two years, it would be hard to know what that path even looks like right now, according to Gerber.
“We don’t know what that qualification looks like,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be one division, rather than three. Which means you could have a whole lot of girls in the same bracket. That’s a long day.”
But a long day to reach the state tournament still is better than no state tournament at all for the girls.
“I’m excited that the young ladies here in Wisconsin are going to get to showcase their talents against other young ladies at the state level,” Jauch said. “It’s going to be another chance for wrestling fans to see more great wrestling.”
Still, with the excitement, comes caution.
“I’ve urged caution,” Gerber said. “There are so many variables we don’t know.
“We have a whole year to plan for. It’s a positive thing, but there is a lot of work to be done and lots of things to hammer home.”
