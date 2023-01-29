DEERFIELD -- Jefferson's wrestlers placed sixth with 433 points at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday.
Aiden DeBlare placed third at 120 to lead the Eagles. DeBlare (26-12) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision.
Payton Splittgerber (132) and Alex Unke (170) each placed fifth. Splittgerber (12-15) went 4-1 with four pins. Unke (7-3) went 4-1 with three pins and one major decision.
Isaac Schoenherr (145) and Nolan Burzlaff (152) each went 3-2 with three pins and placed sixth.
Bennett Lehman placed seventh at heavyweight. Though he lost three matches by fall, the freshman made it into third period in his second round match.
Nick Lara (106), Chase Wangsness (126) and Daniel Garcia (182) all finished eighth. Lara and Garcia each had one pin.
Colton Stanley won one major decision and placed ninth at 113. Ryan Haffelder had one pin and placed ninth at 138. Greyson Brusk earned one major decision at 160 and placed 11th. Cade Pagel had one pin and placed 12th at 220.
Owen Burling's second place finish at 170 led Lake Mills to a tenth place team finish.
Burling (25-8) went 4-1 with three pins and one decision. His only loss came by technical fall to Random Lake's Toren Vandenbush (40-4).
Eddy Eveland took third at 160. Eveland (20-14) went 3-2 with two pins and one major decision.
Heavyweight Esteban Moreno had one pin and placed sixth. Colton Spiegelhoff (145) and Thomas Cassady (220) each placed eighth. Spiegelhoff had one pin and Cassady earned one decision.
Maximos Kressner (126) had one pin and finished ninth. Mason Wollin took tenth at 138. Charlie Ripp (132) and Gibson Hale (182) both placed 11th. Ripp had one pin while Hale won twice by fall. Kevin Georgiles-Juul went 3-2 with two pins and took 13th at 152.
Team scores: Stoughton 489, Random Lake 470, Menasha 466, Waterloo 445, Poynette 436, Jefferson 433, De Soto 363, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 353, Monona Grove/McFarland 332, Lake Mills 326, Madison La Follette 297, Brodhead/Juda 287, Sun Prairie East/West 283, Deerfield 268, Kewaunee 259, Kenosha Christian Life 253, Parkview/Albany 238, Waukesha South 225, Bradley Tech 212
