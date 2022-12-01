Aiden Worden
Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Worden rides Milton’s Michael Schliem during the 160-pound championship match of the Badger Conference tournament in Beaver Dam in this Feb. 5 file photo. Worden, now a senior, is a returning sectional qualifier poised to lead the Blackhawks this season.

 Kevin Wilson

For the first time in over a decade, a new coach will guide the Blackhawks’ wrestling program.

Longtime head coach Ryan Gerber resigned last summer after 11 years as head coach and 19 years with the program to take an Associate Principal and Athletic Director position at Beaver Dam High School. Chris Winkelman, who has been overseeing the youth program in Fort, is the new head coach and is looking forward to leading a program in a sport he’s gained a renewed passion for.

