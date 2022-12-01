Jefferson’s Aiden DeBlare ties up with Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez during the 113-pound title match at the Jefferson regional in this Feb. 12 file photo. DeBlare, now a sophomore, is positioned for a successful season and to help lead the Eagles this year.
Jefferson’s wrestling program is excited for its upcoming season and the program’s numbers are at an all-time high.
The Eagles return a majority of their wrestlers from a season ago. Jefferson, however, did graduate three key wrestlers in Tatiana Rios, Sofia Metcalf and Ethan Dieckman. Rios was fourth at last year’s inaugural WIAA Girls State Wrestling Championships and was a regular varsity contributor. Metcalf is Jefferson’s first-ever state wrestling champion with her title captured at the girls state tournament last season. Dieckman won a match at the sectional meet.
Sophomore Aiden DeBlare returns as a sectional qualifier and senior Alex Vasquez is positioned for a strong campaign.
“Our numbers are at an all-time high and the team mindset is in the best place it has been going into Coach EJ Pilarski and I’s seventh year coaching together here at Jefferson,” Jefferson co-head wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “Everyone is on the same page and has the desire to learn and improve.
“Aiden has put in a lot of work during the offseason with the American Wrestling Association (AWA) and should have a great season. Alex returns for his senior year after a good summer in the weight room and should be poised to have a solid senior season.”
The Eagles’ coaching staff is high on the prospects for its underclassmen wrestlers.
“Nick Lara, Chase Wangsness, Colton Stanley, Payton Splittgerber, Chase Langholff, Isaac Shoenherr, Logan Marshall and Anthony Schunk are a large group of committed sophomores who will compete for varsity mat time,” Weber said. “We look for this group of sophomores to build off of last year and continue to improve and push the juniors and seniors.”
Jefferson’s season officially begins with the team’s home invitational on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The Eagles have a room full of devoted wrestlers, who are ready to make their marks this season.
“The things that excites us this year is simply the excitement within the kids,” Weber said. “They have the desire to be better and work hard throughout each practice to make that possible. Growth can be a hard thing to see in varsity dual scores, but we saw bounteous growth in our team last year in the practice room and have seen it as the year has got going this year.
“We are also excited to have coach Paul Haag back with us for a second season to help mold the large group of underclassmen that we have. Coach Haag is extremely detail-oriented, which has been a huge help in making sure the team picks up the little things that result in success on the mat.”
