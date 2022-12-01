Aiden DeBlare
Jefferson’s Aiden DeBlare ties up with Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez during the 113-pound title match at the Jefferson regional in this Feb. 12 file photo. DeBlare, now a sophomore, is positioned for a successful season and to help lead the Eagles this year.

 Kevin Wilson

Jefferson’s wrestling program is excited for its upcoming season and the program’s numbers are at an all-time high.

The Eagles return a majority of their wrestlers from a season ago. Jefferson, however, did graduate three key wrestlers in Tatiana Rios, Sofia Metcalf and Ethan Dieckman. Rios was fourth at last year’s inaugural WIAA Girls State Wrestling Championships and was a regular varsity contributor. Metcalf is Jefferson’s first-ever state wrestling champion with her title captured at the girls state tournament last season. Dieckman won a match at the sectional meet.

