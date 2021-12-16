Fort Atkinson
Coach’s resume: Ryan Gerber enters his 11th season as head coach and his 18th overall with the Blackhawks.
Top returners: Aiden Worden, Dylan Sciame, Bryce Volla and Jacob Ashland are wrestlers to keep an eye on this season.
Departing wrestlers: The Blackhawks graduated seven athletes — all lettermen. Thomas Witkins was a state place winner and two-time state qualifier. Jacob Horvatin was also a state qualifier.
Gerber envisions Worden, Sciame, Volla and Ashland among those helping to vill those voids this season, adding the production will be tough to replace. The Blackhawk senior class of 2021 was extremely productive and unfortunately had its season, which had all the makings to be special, disrupted by COVID-19.
Season thoughts: “I’m excited to see new guys step up and take on leadership roles,” Gerber said. “We’re an inexperienced team, so guys are going to need to improve on the fly in order to win matches this year. I think we can be competitive as long as we get strong efforts from our guys.”
Conference race: Milton is the prohibitive favorites in the Badger East Conference this season. Gerber doesn’t have a gauge as to who the Red Hawks’ biggest challengers are with Stoughton have come back to the pack a bit in recent years, also noting that the league is loaded with talent.
Jefferson
Coach’s resume: Devin Weber and EJ Pilarski enter their sixth seasons as co-head coaches of Jefferson. Paul Haag is the program’s new assistant this year.
Top returners: Jefferson has a pretty solid group of returners this year. Some notable wrestlers are Sofia Brynman-Metcalf, Ethan Dieckman, and Brady Lehman. Sofia is one of the top-ranked female wrestlers in the main and she brings that national level drive to our team. Ethan was a sectional qualifier as a freshman and sophomore He had to miss out on the post-season last year, and that has lite a fire in him. He has really taken to helping the younger wrestlers and is showing them the effort needed to achieve your goals. Brady placed third at sectionals last year. Any other year that would have landed him at the state tournament. He feels that he has unfinished business and is ready to finish what he started. We also have some younger returners that are looking to step it up to the next level this season. Lastly, we have quite an athletic group of new wrestlers. I don’t know that I’ve seen this many new wrestlers pick up the sport this fast. I’m excited to see how well they help bolster this team.
Departing wrestlers: Jefferson lost two wrestlers to graduation last year. Both had pretty major roles on our team. Noah Schultz was a solid heavyweight wrestler that was competitive with anybody that he stepped on the mat with. Aaron Heine placed fourth at state last year and is a pretty major skill loss for this team. However, he will be poking around from time to help push some of our bigger athletes little harder in the practice room. I think that the above mentioned seniors have potential to help fill in where last year’s seniors left off.
Season thoughts: “I think this might be the biggest team that Jefferson has ever had,” Pilarski said. “In turn, I think that we will be pretty darn tough. I’m excited to see them show everybody all the hard work that they’re putting in when they’re not competing. Teams like this remind me why I keep coming back to this sport.”
Conference race: Evansville and Whitewater are two of the big dogs in the conference this year. With Evansville getting new coaches this year I’m curious to see how everything pans out. They do have quite the tough lineup returning so that is a huge asset for them. Whitewater always has a lot of wrestlers and having that amount of depth on your team always produces a competitive team.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap:
Coach’s resume: John Schimming will coach the Whippets for the 16th season.
Top returners: Carter Friend, a returning state medalist, is off to a 12-0 start to the season and won last weekend’s Whitewater Invitational at the 170-pound weight class and the season-opening Watertown Earlybird Scramble.
Mason DePorter (220), CJ Tomomitsu (120) and Sebastian Cuellar (152) are wrestlers to keep an eye on.
Lakeside Lutheran
Coach’s resume: Clayton Grow enters his second season as the head coach for Lakeside Lutheran.
Top returners: Junior Dane McIlvain and sophomore Sam Schmidt are exciting athletes to watch. They’ve both added a lot of strength in the offseason. Dane has added a lot of quickness, too. They are determined to get better and they don’t like losing. They are very supportive teammates. Clayton Grow’s son, Elijah Grow, is also a good leader for the team, but he broke his hand during open mats right before the season started. Grow could possibly be able to return by the end of the season and is a good presence in the wrestling room and at meets despite his injury.
Departing wrestlers: Lakeside graduated three seniors in Riley Schmidt, Austin Haley and and Christian Schmidt. Dane McIlvain and Sam Schmidt should help fill those gaps, but Riley Schmidt offered a lot of experience and strength that was unmatched at his weight class. Austin Haley was at a weight class that we don’t have filled, so those are also shoes that are difficult for us to fill with our smaller team this year.
Conference race: Lodi has historically dominated the Capitol Conference. Keep an eye on Waterloo and Poynette this season too, according to Grow, as both have solid teams.
“We don’t expect to win the conference, we just feel blessed to be wrestling again this season and growing the program this year with new guys,” Grow said.
Season thoughts: With the exception of two or three guys, we’re a pretty green team,” Grow said. “But that’s to be expected when a wrestling program is in a rebuilding phase. Our team has a great attitude and a deep desire to improve at every practice. We don’t wrestle for our own glory; we wrestle for God’s glory.”
Lake Mills
Coach’s resume: Tim Braund enters his fourth year leading the program.
Top returners: Senior Caleb Quest (170 pounds), junior Ben Buchholtz (182) and senior Jordan Tindell (195) are returning sectional qualifiers. Junior Eddy Eveland (152) took third at regionals. Junior Colton Brandel (132) and sophomore Ethan Evenson are returning from injury and should be regular contributors. These returnees are tough and hard working, according to Braund.
Departing wrestlers: The L-Cats graduated three seniors. Quest, Buchholtz and Tindell are working to go further this year than a season ago, according to Braund.
Conference race: Lodi has been at the top of the heap in the Capitol Conference for more than 10 years running and that doesn’t figure to change this year, when a normal conference season will be held after adjustments were made a season ago due to COVID-19.
Season thoughts: “We have a lot of first-year wrestlers on the team, which is great to have double the number of wrestlers in the room and they are learning quickly,” Braund said. “But I expect we will have some growing pains in the early part of the season as we bring them up to speed.”
Cambridge
Coach’s resume: For the 15th season, Peter Moe will be Cambridge’s head coach.
Top returners: The Blue Jays will be on the younger side with the majority of their roster underclassmen. Three-year varsity wrestler Aevri Ciha returns for her senior season.
“Her leadership the past three years has been great. She’s going to be competing at the girls state this year, so we’re excited to have her in our lineup,” Moe said.
Along with Ciha, Cambridge returns junior Gunnar Sperle and sophomores Joe Downing and Jamayne Flom-Pressley to the lineup.
“We’ve got a mix of experienced kids and inexperienced and some kids with some experience, so it’s been a good mix so far this year,” Moe said.
The varsity lineup features Ciha as the lone senior; juniors Geronimo Moreno-Campos, Ivan Sopkovich and Sperle; sophomores Downing, Flom-Pressley, Tyce Bettenhausen, Isaac Faist and Sam Hanson; and freshmen Thomas Peterson, Bryce Duckert, Clayton Stenjem, Maverick Slaven, Aiden Sperle, Conner Terras and Garret Wendricks.
Season thoughts: After co-oping with Marshall High School last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Jays return to a normal season.
“It’s kind of like a reset year so to speak, just bringing everyone back and getting to practice under some fairly normal circumstances...but a totally different year than last year,” Moe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.