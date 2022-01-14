MILTON -- Fort Atkinson's wrestling team lost to host Milton 66-8 in a Badger Conference dual on Friday.

Bryce Volla (113 pounds) won 18-3 via tech fall in 4 minutes, 22 seconds against Daniel Stewart for the Blackhawks and Jacob Ashland (138) earned a 5-2 decision over Lukaas Harms.

The Red Hawks had four pin victories, won three matches by decision and received three forfeits.

Fort hosts a league dual against Monona Grove/McFarland on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m.

MILTON 66, FORT ATKINSON 8

106: Jesse Reid (MILT) received forfeit

113: Bryce Volla (FORT) over Daniel Stewart (MILT) (TF 18-3 4:22)

120: Aiden Slama (MILT) over Noah Horwath (FORT) (TF 15-0 4:52)

126: Matt Haldiman (MILT) over (FORT) (For.)

132: Rowan Jauch (MILT) over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) (Fall 1:48)

138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Lukaas Harms (MILT) (Dec 5-2)

145: Hunter Kieliszewski (MILT) over Louden Goutcher (FORT) (Fall 1:13)

152: Royce Nilo (MILT) over Vincent Healy (FORT) (Fall 3:20)

160: Michael Schliem (MILT) over Aiden Worden (FORT) (MD 14-2)

170: Aeoden Sinclair (MILT) received forfeit

182: Kade Desormeau (MILT) received forfeit

195: Charlie Eckert (MILT) received forfeit

220: Brayden Lee (MILT) over Eli Burhans (FORT) (Dec 6-5)

285: Caleb Peters (MILT) over Gio Miguel (FORT) (Fall 1:25)

Recommended for you

Load comments