Wrestling: Red Hawks top Blackhawks Jan 14, 2022 MILTON -- Fort Atkinson's wrestling team lost to host Milton 66-8 in a Badger Conference dual on Friday.Bryce Volla (113 pounds) won 18-3 via tech fall in 4 minutes, 22 seconds against Daniel Stewart for the Blackhawks and Jacob Ashland (138) earned a 5-2 decision over Lukaas Harms.The Red Hawks had four pin victories, won three matches by decision and received three forfeits.Fort hosts a league dual against Monona Grove/McFarland on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m.MILTON 66, FORT ATKINSON 8106: Jesse Reid (MILT) received forfeit113: Bryce Volla (FORT) over Daniel Stewart (MILT) (TF 18-3 4:22)120: Aiden Slama (MILT) over Noah Horwath (FORT) (TF 15-0 4:52)126: Matt Haldiman (MILT) over (FORT) (For.)132: Rowan Jauch (MILT) over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) (Fall 1:48)138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Lukaas Harms (MILT) (Dec 5-2)145: Hunter Kieliszewski (MILT) over Louden Goutcher (FORT) (Fall 1:13)152: Royce Nilo (MILT) over Vincent Healy (FORT) (Fall 3:20)160: Michael Schliem (MILT) over Aiden Worden (FORT) (MD 14-2)170: Aeoden Sinclair (MILT) received forfeit182: Kade Desormeau (MILT) received forfeit195: Charlie Eckert (MILT) received forfeit220: Brayden Lee (MILT) over Eli Burhans (FORT) (Dec 6-5)285: Caleb Peters (MILT) over Gio Miguel (FORT) (Fall 1:25)
