PORTAGE — The Blackhawks lost just two matches as Fort Atkinson took down Portage, 55-9, in a nonconference wrestling dual Tuesday morning.
The first 40 points of the dual went to the Blackhawks — which included three falls. Thomas Witkins got a pin 1 minute, 8 seconds into the 195-bout, while Jacob Horvatin earned another first-period fall (1:18) at 220 pounds. Dorian Burhans made it three straight pins at 285 pounds with a fall 1:21 into the first period.
Eli Koehler started out the dual with a major decision victory (11-3) for Fort Atkinson at 182 pounds.
The next four matches were forfeits — one a double and the other three in favor of Fort Atkinson. Portage got on the board in the 132-pound match before Jacob Ashland earned a 9-7 victory in sudden death. Antonio Torres followed up Ashland with a 5-1 decision win at 145 pounds.
Max Branaman got the Blackhawks’ fourth first-period pin with a 1:35 win at 152 pounds. Fort Atkinson’s final victory came from Aiden Worden at 160 pounds, who won via a 5-3 decision.
Evansville 67, Whitewater 6
EVANSVILLE — Carter Friend gave the Whippets an early lead, but the Blue Devils cruised to a Rock Valley Conference win Tuesday after that.
Friend found a fall in the 160-pound bout 5 minutes, 11 seconds into the match. The pin gave the Whippets a 6-3 advantage, but it was all Blue Devils after that.
The closest Whitewater got to more points on the board was the 138-pound bout. Aaron Porras was defeated by a 6-5 decision to Evansville’s Gavin Frey.
Creek 42, Lakeside 30
JOHNSON CREEK — Four-straight early pins propelled Johnson Creek to a nonconference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.
The Bluejays forfeited the first match of the day at 145 pounds but won four straight from 152-182. Dylan Gruss found a first-period pin (1 minute, 27 seconds) in the 152-pound bout to tie it at 6-6. Johnson Creek took a 12-6 lead after Dom Rabee earned another first-period pin 1:48 into the 160-pound bout. Howie Olszewski (170) and Leo Sabala (182) also earned pins for Johnson Creek to give the Bluejays a 24-6 advantage.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Austin Haley gave the Warriors their first pin of the night at 285 pounds. Haley finished his match 3:28 into the bout.
Both teams had two more pins in the dual: Matthew Gruss (113) and Taylor Joseph (132) earned falls for Johnson Creek, while Markus Rabehl (126) and Riley Schmidt (138) connected on pins for Lakeside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.