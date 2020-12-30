Fort Atkinson

PORTAGE — The Blackhawks lost just two matches as Fort Atkinson took down Portage, 55-9, in a nonconference wrestling dual Tuesday morning.

The first 40 points of the dual went to the Blackhawks — which included three falls. Thomas Witkins got a pin 1 minute, 8 seconds into the 195-bout, while Jacob Horvatin earned another first-period fall (1:18) at 220 pounds. Dorian Burhans made it three straight pins at 285 pounds with a fall 1:21 into the first period.

Eli Koehler started out the dual with a major decision victory (11-3) for Fort Atkinson at 182 pounds.

The next four matches were forfeits — one a double and the other three in favor of Fort Atkinson. Portage got on the board in the 132-pound match before Jacob Ashland earned a 9-7 victory in sudden death. Antonio Torres followed up Ashland with a 5-1 decision win at 145 pounds.

Max Branaman got the Blackhawks’ fourth first-period pin with a 1:35 win at 152 pounds. Fort Atkinson’s final victory came from Aiden Worden at 160 pounds, who won via a 5-3 decision.

Evansville 67, Whitewater 6

EVANSVILLE — Carter Friend gave the Whippets an early lead, but the Blue Devils cruised to a Rock Valley Conference win Tuesday after that.

Friend found a fall in the 160-pound bout 5 minutes, 11 seconds into the match. The pin gave the Whippets a 6-3 advantage, but it was all Blue Devils after that.

The closest Whitewater got to more points on the board was the 138-pound bout. Aaron Porras was defeated by a 6-5 decision to Evansville’s Gavin Frey.

Creek 42, Lakeside 30

JOHNSON CREEK — Four-straight early pins propelled Johnson Creek to a nonconference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.

The Bluejays forfeited the first match of the day at 145 pounds but won four straight from 152-182. Dylan Gruss found a first-period pin (1 minute, 27 seconds) in the 152-pound bout to tie it at 6-6. Johnson Creek took a 12-6 lead after Dom Rabee earned another first-period pin 1:48 into the 160-pound bout. Howie Olszewski (170) and Leo Sabala (182) also earned pins for Johnson Creek to give the Bluejays a 24-6 advantage.

Lakeside Lutheran’s Austin Haley gave the Warriors their first pin of the night at 285 pounds. Haley finished his match 3:28 into the bout.

Both teams had two more pins in the dual: Matthew Gruss (113) and Taylor Joseph (132) earned falls for Johnson Creek, while Markus Rabehl (126) and Riley Schmidt (138) connected on pins for Lakeside.

