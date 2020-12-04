A 4-3 decision win for sophomore Aiden Worden helped spark a 30-0 run as the Fort Atkinson wrestling team defeated Reedsburg, 42-33, in a season-opening dual Friday at Fort Atkinson High School.
“It was a really good first test for this group,” Fort Atkinson head coach Ryan Gerber.
“Until you get out on the mats and get punched in the mouth and see how kids react you don’t really know. Last night we brought it to Reedsburg who is always a physical, tough-nose team.”
Before Worden — a sophomore competing at 160 pounds — won a 4-3 decision, the Blackhawks (1-0) trailed the Beavers (0-1), 21-6.
Fort Atkinson’s first points of the night came from junior Max Branaman in the 145-bout, collecting a pin 27 seconds into the final round.
“The dual started with three losses,” Gerber said. “One of my assistant coaches later in the night said it felt so weird not having fans here. I said, ‘Jeez, after the first three matches, I’m glad there were no fans here, maybe the boo-birds would have come out.’ But I think it (the run) started with Max getting a win there. It was kind of a 50/50 swing match.”
Following Worden’s win at 160, Einrich Otte and Eli Koehler both picked up falls at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively.
Gerber called Otte's win the linchpin of the team's 30-0 stretch.
“Here’s a kid who just started wrestling last year," Gerber said. "He doesn't even have two-full years of experience and he goes out and gets a pin. From his match forward we didn’t look back.
“He looked like a veteran kid out there.”
Koehler’s victory came with three seconds left in the final period.
“One of the things that sticks out is how many matches were finished late in periods, where we were wrestling to the very end," Gerber said. "I said to the kids before we went out, ‘Let’s keep it simple, I want you to wrestle physical, hustle and stay after it, but most importantly wrestle with heart.’ Our kids did all three of those things. I think that’s what propelled us to a win last night.”
Senior Thomas Witkins won via forfeit at 195 pounds. The match put Fort Atkinson up 27-21.
The Blackhawks built on that lead with a fall from senior Jacob Horvatin at 220 pounds and a 5-1 decision victory for Dorian Burhans at 285 pounds.
Reedsburg finally stopped the 30-0 run with a victory at 106 pounds via forfeit. That put the score at 36-27 and opened up the door for the Beavers in the final two matches.
But a first-period pin by Bryce Volla in the 113-pound match put it mathematically out of reach for Reedsburg and gave Fort Atkinson a season-opening victory.
“With Bryce, context is king,” Gerber said. “For four years we had Sawyer Brandenburg in that position. And you always knew if it was a dual meet and you got Sawyer there you got the ace card.
“Now Sawyer is gone, so the question was who steps up. Wouldn’t you know it — the guy who was working out with him for quite a bit of the year last season is the guy who steps up, gets a big pin and puts it away.
“This team has a lot of growing to do. This was definitely a tough test, but I feel pretty good where we're at.”
Lakeside Lutheran 45, Columbus 30
COLUMBUS — Crandon Dwyer and Austin Haley both recorded pins as the Lakeside Lutheran wrestling team defeated Columbus, 45-30, in a Capitol North dual Saturday at Columbus High School.
“I was very impressed with our team’s attitude today,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Clayton Grow said. “Great energy, great enthusiasm, even though we didn’t have a ton of varsity matches.”
Dwyer picked up a pin in the 160-pound bout with one second left in the first period.
“A really impressive win from a freshman, Crandon Dwyer, at 160,” Grow said. “He is very new to the sport, but he used a lot of the technique that we’ve been learning in the first two weeks of practice.”
Haley earned a second-period pin in the 220-pound match.
“Our 220, Austin Haley, had a solid win,” Grow said. “But I’m looking to improve his form in the neutral position before his next match.”
The Warriors (1-0, 1-0 Capitol North) started off the dual with five straight forfeit victories from 120 pounds to 145 pounds. Dane McIlvain (120), Markus Rabehl (126), Sam Schmidt (132), Riley Schmidt (138) and Elijah Grow (145) all earned six points for Lakeside via forfeits.
In the final match of the night, Hunter Sommer fought to a 10-3 decision win at 113 pounds for the Warriors.
“Hunter Sommer at 113 worked well on the top,” Grow said. “He is proving to be a tenacious rider.”
