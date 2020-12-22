LODI — Jefferson won three of the final five matches, but the Eagles were still handily defeated by state-ranked Lodi, 66-18, in a non-conference wrestling match Tuesday at Lodi Middle School.
“The team battled against an outstanding team in Lodi,” Jefferson co-head coach Devin Weber said.
The Blue Devils scored the first 54 points of the dual with eight pins and a forfeit. Alex Vasquez halted Lodi’s run with a first-period pin at 170 pounds for Jefferson.
“Alex Vasquez in his first varsity match of the season showed resilience to overcome an early deficit and pin his opponent,” Weber said.
Two matches later, Jefferson got another win on the board. Aaron Heine got a first-period fall, with his coming 1 minute, 46 seconds into the 195-pound match. At 220 pounds, Brady Lehman secured the Eagles’ third first-period pin in four matches. Lehman made quick work of Klayton Krueger with a fall 52 seconds into the first period.
“In this season of strange circumstances we continue to push the wrestlers to have a growth mindset and get better each day,” Weber said. “Regardless of the score today, the team showed great determination and fight.”
LODI 66, JEFFERSON 18
113 — Lodi received a forfeit
285 — Lodi received a forfeit
106— Lochner, L, pinned Merz, 0:19; 120 — Clary, L, pinned Madison, 1:09; 126 — Breuning, L, pinned Redenius, 1:00; 132 — Curtis, L, pinned Haffelder, 1:10; 138 — Finney, L, pinned B. Dieckman, 1:42; 145 — Lane, L, pinned Owen, 0:18; 152 — Licht, L, pinned E. Dieckman, 1:42; 160 — Stevenson, L, pinned Myers, 1:53; 170 — Vasquez, J, pinned Long, 1:53; 182 — Benson, L, pinned Whitsone, 1:35; 195 — Heine, J, pinned Johnson, 1:46; 220 — Lehman, J, pinned Krueger, 0:52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.