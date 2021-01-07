EAST TROY — Two early pins were not enough to build off of for the Jefferson wrestling team as the Eagles fell to host East Troy, 54-24, in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Thursday.
The Trojans captured the first win of the day at 182 pounds, but the Eagles responded with pins at 195 and 220 pounds. Aaron Heine found a fall at 195, while Brady Lehman pinned his opponent at 220 pounds.
Jefferson received forfeits at 106 pounds and 120 pounds. The 120-pound forfeit would be the last points of the night for the Eagles as the Trojans won the final seven matches of the dual.
Lake Mills Tri
LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep re-started its wrestling program just two years ago, and even then, the numbers were impressive.
The Phoenix showed more than just depth on Tuesday night, defeating Capitol Conference rivals Lakeside Lutheran 62-6 and Lake Mills 52-15 in a triple dual at Lake Mills High School.
Luther Prep won all nine matches wrestled against Lakeside Lutheran in the opening dual.
The Phoenix scored five pins, one technical fall and three decision against Lakeside.
Junior Jesus Chavez-Alejandre (170) ran takedowns efficiently in both of his matches, pinned Lakeside junior Ethan Lozano in the first period and later earning a 14-4 major decision over Lake Mills sophomore Eddy Eveland.
Senior Zair Palacios scored a 5-3 decision over Lakeside senior Riley Schmidt at 132. Schmidt had Palacios on his back late in opening period, but didn’t get the points after driving Palacios to the edge of the mat and out of bounds. Palacios countered a throw late in the first period, and scored another takedown just before the buzzer after giving up an escape for a 4-1 lead.
Schmidt cut the lead to one with a second period reversal, but Palacios scored an escape 15 seconds into the third period and stayed in good position the rest of the way by defending against head throws.
Junior Paul Kuske won a 3-0 decision at 145 over Warrior freshman Sam Schmidt.
Sophomore Chuy Medina bumped up to 220 and won a 6-5 decision over Lakeside senior Austin Haley. Jason Kehren won a 21-6 technical fall at 120 for Luther Prep’s other mat victory.
The Phoenix beat Lake Mills purely on depth, receiving six forfeits. Lake Mills received one forfeit and won three out of the five matches wrestled.
At 182, Lake Mills junior Jordan Tindell won a 5-3 decision over Medina. Tindell broke a scoreless tie in the second period when he reversed Medina to his back for a five-point lead. Medina scored a quick takedown in the third period and received a stalling point, but Tindell held on for the decision.
Lake Mills sophomore Colton Brandel won the other match on a 5-3 decision over Wendland at 1
