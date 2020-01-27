JOHNSON CREEK — The Jefferson wrestling team defeated Johnson Creek, 43-28, in a non-conference dual Monday in Johnson Creek.
Jefferson got falls from Jadon Dondlinger (126 pounds), Jaren Redenius (132), Ethan Dieckman (145), Dean Neff (170), Aaron Heine (182) and Brady Lehman (195).
Johnson Creek got pins from Caden Heth and Lukas David at 138 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively.
Jefferson will wrestle at the Deerfield Invitational Saturday at Deerfield High School at 9:30 a.m. Johnson Creek will compete at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School Thursday at 5 p.m. in Sun Prairie.
Jefferson 43, Johnson Creek 18
113 — Double forfeit 120 — Johnson Creek received a forfeit
106 pounds — J. Gruss, JC, pinned Haffelder, :48; 126 — Dondlinger, Jeff, pinned Raabe, 4:32; 132 — Redenius, Jeff, pinned Hombsch, 4:30; 138 — Heth, JC, pinned Moreno, 3:45; 145 — Dieckman, Jeff, pinned D. Gruss, 4:35; 160 — Wollett, JC, mdec. Vasquez, 10-1; 170 — Neff, Jeff, pinned Vasquez, 3:31; 182 — Heine, Jeff, Olszewski, 3:31; 195 — Lehman, Jeff, pinned Yoshino, :48; 220 — David, Jeff, pinned Stevens, :35; 285 — Kinkaid, Jeff, mdec. Morales, 11-3.
Lake Mills 42, Hustisford 18
HUSTISFORD — Four straight pins highlighted Lake Mills’ 42-18 victory over Hustisford Monday at Hustisford High School.
The L-Cats got four consecutive pins from the 138-pound match to the 160. Cole Flood got a second-period pin at 138 pounds and Victor Tanev followed it up with a first-period pin at 145 pounds.
At 152 pounds, Bucholtz earned a first-period pin and at 160 pounds Caleb Quest also earned a first-period pin.
Lake Mills will wrestle in Marshall Friday at 6 p.m.
Lake Mills 42, Hustisford 18
106, 113, 120, 126 pounds — Double forfeit 132, 170, 195 — Lake Mills received forfeit. 220 — Hustisford received forfeit
138 — Flood, LM, pinned Peterson, 2:20; 145 — Tanev, LM, pinned Holub, 1:54; 152 — Buchholtz, LM, pinned Hintz, 1:00; 160 — Quest, LM, pinned Kolp, 1:00; 285 — Stark, H, pinned Kirton, 2:29.
