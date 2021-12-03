Fort Atkinson's wrestling team opened its season with a 39-36 loss to Waunakee in a dual meet at FAHS on Friday.
Waunakee scored three consecutive pins at the 195, 220 and 285 weight classes to eek out the victory.
Fort's Jacob Ashland (145 pounds) pinned Gabe Guralski in 2 minutes, 45 seconds for the team's first non-forfeit victory.
Starting with Vincent Healy's pin of Scott Jezik in 1:54 at 160 pounds, the Blackhawks won three consecutive to build their lead. Aiden Worden (170) pinned Noah Joseph in 1:23 and Dylan Sciame (182) pinned Cameron Reed in 4:45.
WAUNAKEE 39, FORT ATKINSON 36
*106: Double Forfeit
113: Josh Strasburg (Fort) receives forfeit
120: Bryce Volla (Fort) receives forfeit
126: Ian Hamilton (Wau) over Dillon Pachowicz (Fort) (Fall 2:51)
132: Jayden Freie (Wau) over Noah Horwath (Fort) (Fall 1:32)
138: Coltan Nechvatal (Wau) over Robert Wildenauer (Fort) (Fall 0:21)
145: Jacob Ashland (Fort) over Gabe Guralski (Wau) (Fall 2:45)
152: Robert Lofreddo (Wau) over Louden Goutcher (Fort) (Dec 10-6)
160: Vincent Healy (Fort) over Scott Jezik (Wau) (Fall 1:54)
170: Aiden Worden (Fort) over Noah Joseph (Wau) (Fall 1:23)
182: Dylan Sciame (Fort) over Cameron Reed (Wau) (Fall 4:45)
195: Kaden Hooker (Wau) over Aidan Leurquin (Fort) (Fall 1:28)
220: Jack Schweitzer (Wau) over Eli Burhans (Fort) (Fall 1:29)
285: Jackson Lenzendorf (Wau) over Gio Miguel (Fort) (Fall 3:06)
