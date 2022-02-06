BRODHEAD — Whitewater won three weight classes as part of a second place finish at the Rock Valley Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Marcus DePorter (145 pounds), Carter Friend (160) and Mason DePorter (220) won titles for the Whippets.
Marcus DePorter (29-9) pinned East Troy’s Sawyer Beckwith at 3 minutes, 32 seconds of the semifinal, then scored a 12-3 major decision over Turner’s Nathan Pozzani in the finals.
Friend (33-3) pinned Clinton’s Gage Brown in 45 seconds and Edgerton’s Beau Allison at 2:59 to reach the finals, where he won a 9-3 decision over Evansville’s Ricky Braunschweig (39-7).
Mason DePorter (30-6) pinned Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Eduardo Malbaes in 1:14 and Edgerton’s Jacob Wienke at 2:36 to reach the finals, where he earned a 12-0 major decision over Evansville’s Baylin Crull.
Jarvis Porcaro (106) and Connor Friend (126) each placed second. Porcaro (13-7) went 2-1 with two pins. Friend (21-15) went 2-1 with one pin and one decision.
Aaron Porras (152) and heavyweight Leo Ortiz each took third. Porras (21-9) went 3-1 with three pins. Ortiz (20-15) also finished 3-1.
Hector Arnodo (195) placed fourth. Arnodo (13-10) had one pin and one decision.
CJ Tomomitsu took fourth at 120, finishing 2-2 with two pins to run his record to 21-12.
Mason Nobs (182) placed fifth with one pin. Jason Villegas was sixth at 113 with two pins. Cooper Hammond (138) took sixth with one pin.
Shivam Kalra was sixth at 170 with one decision.
EAGLES NINTH
Jefferson’s wrestlers finished ninth at the Rock Valley Conference tournament on Saturday.
Kaleb Jose (106) and Ethan Dieckman (160) each placed third for the Eagles.
Jose (12-5) went 3-1 with three pins, as did Dieckman (19-8).
Aiden DeBlare went 2-2 with one pin at 113 to place fourth. His record is 19-15.
Team scores: Evansville 248.5, Whitewater 208, Turner 203, East Troy 132.5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 110, Brodhead/Juda 102, Edgerton 101.5, Clinton 91, Jefferson 49
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.