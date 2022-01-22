MONROE — Carter Friend and Mason DePorter won weight class titles to lead Whitewater’s wrestlers to a first place finish with 178.5 points at the Monroe Invitational on Saturday.
Friend went 3-0 at 170 to improve to 27-3 on the season. He pinned Beloit Memorial’s Jaheim Bryant in 1 minute, 43 seconds and Darlington/Black Hawk’s Tye Crist in 23 seconds to reach the finals, where he won a 16-5 major decision over Parkview’s Sam Schwengels.
Deporter also went 3-0 to win the 220 title. DePorter (25-5) pinned Monroe’s Austin Fuchs in 1:35 and Cuba City/Southwestern’s John Wackershauser at 3:14 to reach the final, where he scored a 7-2 decision over Parkview’s Wesley Egan.
Aaron Porras placed second at 152, finishing 2-1 with one pin and one major decision to improve to 15-8.
Jarvis Porcaro (106), Jason Villegas (113), Marcus DePorter (145) and Payton Lyon (195) each placed third. Porcaro had three pins and improved to 8-6. Villegas had one pin and one decision. Deporter had two pins and one technical fall and improved to 23-9. Lyon had one pin and one decision to improve to 7-5.
CJ Tomomitsu (120) and Shivam Kalra (160) placed fourth. Heavyweight Leo Ortiz placed fifth. Connor Friend (126) and Mason Nobs (182) placed sixth.
Tindell leads L-Cats
Jordan Tindell won the 195 title to lead Lake Mills to a tenth place finish with 59 points.
Tindell (25-4) pinned Cuba City/Southwestern’s Luke Balbach at 1:32 of the semifinals, then defeated Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Jax Hertel by an 8-6 decision in Sudden Victory-1.
Ben Buchholtz placed second at 182. Buchholtz (15-8) finished 2-1 with one pin and one decision.
Nathan Hann (16) placed fifth. Juan Hidalgo Dumandz (145) and Eddy Eveland (152) each placed sixth.
Team scores: Whitewater 178.5, Darlington Black Hawk 158.5, Big Foot/Williams Bay 145, Belmont/Platteville 144, Orfordville Parkview 116, Cuba City/Southwestern 112.5, Monroe 107, Clinton 78, Oregon 77, Lake Mills 59, Beloit Memorial 37
JOHNSON CREEK 36, HUSTISFORD 12
HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek and Hustisford split the only two matches wrestled in Johnson Creek’s 36-12 Trailways Conference dual on Thursday.
Gavin Peterman won by fall for Husty at 138 pounds. Domonic Raabe earned the pin for Johnson Creek at 170.
JOHNSON CREEK 36, HUSTISFORD 12
106 — William Mattert (JC) received forfeit
113 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit
120, 126, 132, 152, 160, 182 — Double forfeit
138 — Gavin Peterman (H) pinned Noah Westrich (JC) at 1:54
145 — Joe Beavers (H) received forfeit
170 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Cyan Malterer (H) at 1:31
195 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit
220 — Devon Klingman (JC) received forfeit
285 — Kevin Morales (JC) received forfeit
EAST TROY 66, JEFFERSON 18
EAST TROY — Kaleb Jose and Ethan Dieckman each scored pins for Jefferson’s wrestlers in a 66-18 loss to East Troy on Thursday.
Jose earned his pin in the first period at 106 pounds, as did Dieckman at 160. Aiden DeBlare received a forfeit at 113.
EAST TROY 66, JEFFERSON 18
106 — Kaleb Jose (J) pinned Brady Heath (ET) at 0:54
113 — Aiden DeBlare (J) received forfeit
120 — Jonah Edwards (ET) pinned Tatiana Rios (J) at 1:32
126 — Cole McPherson (ET) pinned Devan Redenius (J) at 1:55
132 — Spencer Johnson (ET) pinned Anthony Schunk (J) at 4:50
138 — Wyatt Kegley (ET) pinned Easton Chipman (J) at 1:11
*145 — Josiah DeMara (ET) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 0:56
152 — Sawyer Beckwith (ET) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 1:06
160 — Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Aaron Mueller (ET) at 1:30
170 — Connor Paulin (ET) pinned Alex Vasquez (J) at 2:47
182 — Jakob Markley (ET) pinned Patrick Rogers (J) at 4:45
195 — Audie Mack (ET) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 3:28
220 — Blake Kader (ET) received forfeit
285 — Max Hudson (ET) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:47
CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30
LAKE MILLS — Clinton recorded seven pins in a 54-30 victory over Lakeside Lutheran’s wrestlers on Thursday.
Winning by fall for Lakeside were Dane McIlvain at 126 pounds, Noah Weidner at 138, Elijah Grow at 145 and Isaac Winters at 160. Markus Rabehl received a forfeit at 132.
CLINTON 54, LAKESIDE 30
106 — Braydyn Collins (C) pinned Elijah Vik (LL) at 1:32
113 — Izzy Pfeifer (C) pinned James Santiago Monday (LL) at 0:56
*120 — D`Angelo Vernon (C) pinned Brett Thoma (LL) at 1:32
126 — Dane McIlvain (LL) pinned Taylor Beaudin (C) at 1:00
132 — Markus Rabehl (LL) received forfeit
138 — Noah Weidner (LL) pinned Wyatt Burt (C) at 3:33
145 — Elijah Grow (LL) pinned Riley Edwards (C) at 0:38
152 — Cody Sullivan (C) pinned Sam Schmidt (LL) at 4:53
160 — Isaac Winters (LL) pinned Chase Adrian-Welsh (C) at 0:52
170 — Gage Brown (C) pinned Crandon Dwyer (LL) at 3:16
182 — Kameron Christiansen (C) pinned Pierre Schultz (LL) at 1:36
195 — Connar Schell (C) received forfeit
220 — Jace Holloway (C) received forfeit
285 — Lance Kutz (C) pinned Alex Isham (LL) at 0:23
