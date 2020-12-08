WHITEWATER — The Whitewater wrestling team got three of the matches’ nine pins as the Whippets were defeated by East Troy, 45-28, in a Rock Valley Conference dual Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
The dual started with a double forfeit at 120 pounds, followed by a 126-pound win via fall for the Trojans. Whitewater’s Trenten Zahn made it 6-6 in the 132-pound bout with a 1 minute, 52 second pin in the first period.
East Troy went on to win the next three matches, including a pair of forfeits. David Cushman stopped the 15-0 stretch with a 17-4 major decision at 160 pounds. Carter Friend — a state qualifier for the Whippets last season — won the 170-pound bout with a first-period pin.
Dylan DuClos backed up Friend’s fall by pinning East Troy’s Blake Kader at 182 pounds. The pin came in the second period at 3:29.
The only other Whitewater points on the night came from a forfeit at 106 pounds.
Of the 11 matches that were wrestled Tuesday, nine ended in falls.
EAST TROY 45, WHITEWATER 28
120 — Double forfeit
195 — East Troy received a forfeit
106 — Whitewater received a forfeit
113 — Edwards, ET, pinned Tomomitsu, 2:38; 126 — McPherson, ET, pinned Porcaro, 1:47; 132 — Zahn, W, pinned Johnson, 1:52; 138 — Kegley, ET, pinned Fader, 1:42; 145 — Mueller, ET, pinned Porras, 6:00; 152 — Kulick, ET, dec. Mar. DePorter, 8-7; 160 — Cushman, W, major dec. Bower, 17-4; 170 — Friend, W, pinned Beckwith, 1:11; 182 — DuClos, W, pinned Kader, 3:29; 220 — Nelson, ET, pinned Mas. DePorter, 3:53; 285 — Hudson, ET, pinned Villereal, 0:55
