WVCA volleyball: Six area athletes receive all-state honors Nov 17, 2021

Fort Atkinson sophomore right side hitter/setter Andi Spies was voted Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association honorable mention all-state for Division 1 in recently held voting.

Spies produced 545 kills, 475 assists, 326 digs, 72 total blocks and 64 aces on the season for a Blackhawks team that reached the sectional finals.

In Division 2, Lake Mills senior setter/right side hitter Sydney Lewellin was a second-team selection.

Lewellin totaled 765 assists, averaging 7.7 assists a set, while contributing 283 digs, 48 total blocks, 49 aces and 100 kills.

Honorable mention selections in D2 included Whitewater junior outside hitter/setter Kindyl Kilar, Lake Mills senior outside hitter Katie Borchert, Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Ella DeNoyer and senior outside hitter/right side hitter Lily Schuetz.

Kilar tallied 440 kills, good for 5.1 per set, while adding 50 aces, 17 total blocks and 286 digs.

Borchert finished the year with 387 kills, an average of 3.7 per set, while chipping in 285 digs, 39 total blocks and 43 aces.

DeNoyer amassed 281 kills, averaging 2.7 per set, 118 total blocks, 54 aces and 89 digs.

Schuetz produced 343 kills, good for 3.3 per set, along with 55 aces, 30 total blocks and 229 digs.
