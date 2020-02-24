The Optimist Club of Jefferson hosted its 27th annual Tri-Star Basketball Skills Contest on Tuesday, February 18 in the Jefferson High School gymnasium.
Participants from ages 6-13 were judged on passing, shooting and dribbling skills. Athletes who entered were separated by gender and into eight age groups.
There were 13 first-place winners.
All first-place winners were eligible to win one of six new basketballs. First- and second-place winners in each age level will be awarded medals.
