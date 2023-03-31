Fort Atkinson’s track and field program enjoyed a memorable 2022 season, which was capped off in grand style by the girls’ 3,200-meter relay team winning a state championship.
Drew Evans, now a member of the University of Wisconsin football team, capped off a decorated career by placing second at state in the shot put. Nolan Zachgo, now competing in track and field at UW-Stout, earned a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles at state.
Three members of the aforementioned winning relay squad — Laurel Miller, Sophie Chapman (now competing at UW-La Crosse) and Jada Zorn (now competing at Montana State) — graduated. Mary Worden, now a sophomore, remains and is one of the athletes longtime Fort Atkinson head coach Dennis Schwedrsky has high expectations for this spring.
“We’re young with lots of new faces,” Schwedrsky said. “I see that as an absolute positive. Every season you start over from scratch. This year that was the case even a little more so than in the past.
“In the first three weeks of practice, kids have been excited and engaged. I’m excited to see what the season will bring.”
Schwedrsky pointed to a quartet of returnees as athletes who figure to be among the team’s leading point earners.
“Senior Mallory Gasper has put in a lot of work all winter, is focused and she’s been to state two years in a row,” said Schwedrsky, now in his 26th season overall coaching track and field at Fort.
“We’re looking forward to big things from Mallory. Mary is a returning state athlete who is a really tough competitor. We are looking forward to a big season from her. Senior Kaitlyn Burke is another returning state competitor.
“For the boys, junior Ben Stricker had a great season last year. He’s in good shape and has big ambitions. Junior Will Chapman is another kid who works hard and is a three-sport athlete who had a lot of success last year. Will should have a successful year this year. We’re very young, and there’s a lot of potential.”
Schwedrsky isn’t sure who the breakthrough newcomers for the season will be. Mother Nature has restricted the team’s ability to consistently practice outdoors in the first several weeks of the season.
“We’ll have more competition at each event than we’ve had in the last two to three years, especially on the girls side,” Schwedrsky said. “We’ve had to leave events empty. This year, I don’t anticipate that being as much of a problem.”
Waunakee figures to be the team everyone in the Badger East is chasing once again this season.
The Blackhawks have their sights set on improving day by day.
“We’ve talked about and will continue to talk about every athlete getting better from one practice to the next and one meet to the next,” Schwedrsky said. “You can only improve on your own performances. If you do that during the season, things fall into place.”
Fort’s two home competitions land on the same week. The Blackhawks have a conference dual versus Waunakee on Tuesday, April 25, followed by the annual Fort Invite on Friday, April 28.
