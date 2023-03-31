Fort Atkinson’s track and field program enjoyed a memorable 2022 season, which was capped off in grand style by the girls’ 3,200-meter relay team winning a state championship.

Drew Evans, now a member of the University of Wisconsin football team, capped off a decorated career by placing second at state in the shot put. Nolan Zachgo, now competing in track and field at UW-Stout, earned a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles at state.

Load comments