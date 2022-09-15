St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church hosts annual turkey dinner Sep 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church will be holding its annual turkey dinner on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.Prices are $13 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages under five years.The dinner will include turkey, real mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, coleslaw, homemade cranberry relish, rolls, beverage and dessert.Carryouts are available for $14. Locally grown produce, jellies, honey, baked goods and craft items will be for sale in the Country Store tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man, Christopher Braatz, charged with felonies in standoff Football: Stoughton rallies to topple Fort Atkinson 28-21 in overtime The Gemuetlichkeit Days Mecki hunt is on in Jefferson Jefferson County residents likely to see tax rate decrease Braatz arraignment set for Oct. 6 Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-8
