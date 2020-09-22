The Stephan farm at 1559 County Highway F, Sullivan, has just been named a Century Farm, having been in operation under the same family for the past 100 years. The current owners are brothers Robert (with wife Nancy) Stephan, at left, and Barry (with wife Pauline) Stephan, at right. They’re standing in front of the property’s classic red barn, of unknown vintage, and fieldstone shed which is even older, the owners said.