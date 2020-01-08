WHITEWATER — STOLEN SISTERS exhibit featuring 31 indigenous artists and allies will open at the Crossman Gallery Jan. 30.
The exhibition will showcase technically diverse artworks of 30 regional, national and international indigenous artists and allies addressing a range of experiences and emotions surrounding the violence against, and loss of indigenous women and girls.
Materials will range from works on paper, mixed-media installation, metal, clay, quillwork, textile and paint. STOLEN SISTERS exhibit runs from Jan. 30 to Feb.29.
The issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) https://mmiwusa.org is gaining national attention due to the recent election of Deb Haaland and her initiatives surrounding this issue, and various other MMIW efforts.
The choice to use Crossman Gallery at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as a platform for this project is because Wisconsin is home to 11 registered tribal communities, and the adjacent Highway 90 acts as a main corridor for missing persons.
With four out of five native women affected by violence in today’s society, it is vital that the issue of MMIW is given a voice in this region.
The exhibit is being organized with the curatorial assistance of Professor Teresa Faris, a faculty member in the Department of Art and Design and artist, and Nieves Galvan, a UW-Whitewater alumnus and artist.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on Jan. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. Red Birds drum, jingle dancer Sophia Ford and artist Alfonso Cervera will perform at the start of the opening reception.
Artist list:
Antoinette Thompson (ATA), Alfonso Cervera, Avis Charley, Bryan Joe, Chrystal Tourtillott Lepscier, Craig George, Courtney Leonard, Dakota Mace, Diane Hill, Drew Askenette Lacefield, Elias Jade NotAfraid, Gregg Deal, Jay Garcia, Jennifer Conners, Jennifer Curtis, John Hitchcock, Kaluhyak%5Ele Stephenie Muscavitch VanEvery, Laritza Garcia, Lorena Lazaro, Lyndon Tsosie, Nieves Galvan, Ray Scott, Rebecca Burns, Sébastian Carré, Scott Hill, Shawn Stevens, Teresa Faris, Tim Hererra, Tom Jones, Tonya June Rafael, Valaria Tatera.
The Crossman Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 – 4 p.m. The Gallery is located at 950 W. Main Street, Whitewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.