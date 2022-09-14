Storytelling

Photo taken from last year's storytelling event. This year's event will be just as eventful with new workshops such as a free children's workshop. 

 Contributed by Katy Daixon Photography

The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second year of the Whitewater Storytelling Festival.

The festival will take place Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 with the help from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and sponsorship form Generac, Fort Community Credit Union, NextHome Success Whitewater and the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

