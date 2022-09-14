The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second year of the Whitewater Storytelling Festival.
The festival will take place Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 with the help from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and sponsorship form Generac, Fort Community Credit Union, NextHome Success Whitewater and the Fairfield Inn & Suites.
The event starts with a workshop about becoming a beloved storyteller on Friday, Sept. 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. That same evening, Sip & Tell will be held. Attendees can listen to storytellers while sipping on their favorite beverage. These events require tickets and intrigued participants can check out the event web page for details.
Saturday, Sept. 24, will be a day full of stories and activities. A free children’s workshop on music, movement and signing stories will be new this year. This activity will be happening at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Cravath Lakefront Community Building. At 10 a.m. there will be eight storytellers performing on the main stage in Cravath Lakefront Park and four storytellers at the children’s tent. The day will end with spooky stories and music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the main stage.
On Sunday, participants are invited to head out to Kettle Moraine for the Cars & Coffee…and Tales car show. This event is hosted by LakeHome Info and NextHomeSuccess. This event will include cool cars to see and the ability to hear the owner’s travel stories. Attendees will be able to enjoy coffee by local roaster Nordskov Coffee and treats by The Sweet Spot Whitewater.
Follow the Chamber’s Facebook page for updates on the festival planning. Any questions can be directed towards Kellie Carper, executive director, at (262) 473-4005.
