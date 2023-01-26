Stoughton Trailers and Wahlin Foundation partners with UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — Stoughton Trailers LLC, a leading Wisconsin-based semi-trailer manufacturer and sales organization, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to support business education.
A combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships at UW-Whitewater, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce through funds distributed within the College of Business and Economics.
The Stoughton Trailers Student Scholarship program will provide ten $1,500 scholarships in each of the next five years. The Wahlin Foundation Distinguished Fellowship in Supply Chain will be a $10,000 stipend awarded in each of the next five years to a qualifying member of the college’s Information Technology and Supply Chain department. Together, this $125,000 gift serves to create awareness of local employers while making quality college education more affordable to 50 future employees.
“If there is one thing that the pandemic has made abundantly clear: America’s supply chain is fragile. That includes the supply of job-ready employees,” Paul Ambrose, dean of the College of Business and Economics said. “UW-Whitewater’s undergraduate and graduate programs in supply chain management work with local employers to deliver relevant education to allow graduates to hit the ground running, ready to make an impact on day one.”
Betsy McClimon, Executive Director, of The Wahlin Foundation, Inc. offers, “Now, more than ever, people, education, and research are at the forefront of our business world. The Wahlin Foundation and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater share a common vision and ideas to promote a better future. We are excited to partner with the UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics, and its outstanding students, faculty, and alumni.”
Stoughton Trailers values leadership, integrity, respect, and is customer driven. Located in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the company started as a small family-owned business in 1961 and is now one of the industry’s leading manufacturers of over-the-road transportation equipment including, semi-trailers and intermodal container chassis.
The Wahlin Foundation is a private foundation that provides monetary grants to non-profit organizations in the communities local to, and surrounding, Stoughton Trailer facilities. Learn more at Wahlinfoundation.org.
