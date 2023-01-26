Stoughton Trailers and Wahlin Foundation partners with UW-Whitewater
Buy Now

Pictured are a few of the many UW-Whitewater alumni that work at Stoughton Trailers.

 Contributed

WHITEWATER — Stoughton Trailers LLC, a leading Wisconsin-based semi-trailer manufacturer and sales organization, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to support business education.

A combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships at UW-Whitewater, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce through funds distributed within the College of Business and Economics.

Load comments