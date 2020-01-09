JEFFERSON — The following is a look at upcoming programing at the Jefferson Public Library.
Youth programming
String Art Craft, Monday, Jan. 13, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Be creative with yarn, nails, and a wooden block. Caution: We will be pounding nails into wood, so come prepared. We’ll have some simple templates pre-made for the younger ones or older kids can try making their own. (Best for ages 8 and older)
Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Adult programming
Tomorrow’s Hope Bake Sale, Jan. 14
Stop by and buy some baked goods to support this local charity.
Friends of the Jefferson Library Meeting, Jan. 14, 5:30 p.m.
Start the new year by attending the Friends group meeting. This group always is looking for new members and ideas to help the library.
Jefferson Adult Book Discussion Group, Jan. 20, 6 p.m.; and Jan. 21, 1 p.m.
Do you have a favorite cookbook or go-to recipe from your recipe file? This is the topic of discussion at our next meeting. Share your food-related memories and stories, and bring your favorite dish to share. Grab your favorite cookbook and tell us why you can’t cook without it. This is free and open to the public. No registration is needed.
