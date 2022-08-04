This will be my fourth year as HC. Biggest senior class. Fifteen seniors. Typically we are at seven or eight. Senior leadership will pay off for us. They were freshman when I took over. They know system and know how I want things done. We had cohesion right from the start. Not sure we’ve had that before. Thankful for the guys we’ve got and that they’ve been busting their tails.
Gun wing t. New quarterback. Brock was an last two to three years. Things will look a little different. Kid didn’t play any qb last year. Play qb as freshman and sophomore. Attended. Aton of camps. Senior Eli Rodriguez. Couple of good looking running backs in seniors Aaron portis mason nobbs .
Junior Nate black versatile kid who can play receiver our offensive line is inexperienced with two start offensive lineman from last year. In overall size we will be biggest line in the conference. Nice to have that’s not been the case in years past.
Jake Kuhlow been by far our best offensive lineman. He has a good year in front of him.
4-25. Will be a challenge in that we lost stud linebackers. Carter friend two time first team pick. David cushman. Will have new faces. Strength will be defensive line. We’ll be close to platooning one offensive and defensive line. We’ll be able to have fresh legs. Jake Ragland. Armando Villarreal at d end spots. Rotate d lineman. Black and portis can be outside linebacker and defensive back. They are quick athletic hybrid kids. Will rely on sophomores to play wide receiver and secondary positions.
We don’t set goals. From where our program is at we haven’t had a lot of success at whitewater in a decade. We don’t set goals like conference titles. Get better at every drill and rep. Focus on one game at a time. Our goals is to go 1-0 every week. Our goal is to compete and win. This group has a legitimate chance to win some ball games. This is the best offseason we’ve had in my tenure. Guys have gotten together on their own. There’s a buzz in the air. They are looking forward to see. Excited they are having fun and seeing what they can do.
Monroe will be right there again. Coming out of the Badger. The running attack they have Then are fast strong athletic kids. Favorites with Edgewood leaving conference. Evansville always one of those teams that finds a way to win. Big up front. The conference is pretty evenly matched. Delavan joins league. Across the board even with the top couple teams it will be a competitive conference season.
