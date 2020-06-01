JEFFERSON — Local families are desperate for in-person educational and recreational options for their children, but not at the expense of their health.
Nor are many families all that eager to sign up for an all-vir-
tual summer school experience, just as they’re finishing up an unexpected all-online final quarter of the school year.
That hesitance showed in a recent survey of School District of Jefferson parents.
The parent survey, in conjunction with updated guidelines from local and state health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization, all went into the equation as the School District of Jefferson looked to completely redesign its summer school program against the backdrop of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The administrative recommendation that emerged, considered by the board during a socially-distanced special board meeting Monday evening in the high school auditorium, called for a greatly minimized summer school program focusing on virtual speed and strength courses for upper-level students, virtual “bridge” classes to strengthen core academic skills for elementary-schoolers and credit recovery classes for high-schoolers who need to catch up with their peers.
Gone — for this year — are the popular enrichment offerings like “All About Horses,” “Brainy Builders,” “Snack Attack” and “Traditional Games” that have filled the summer school schedule for the past few decades.
The district is leaving open the possibility to open up a few more options at the end of the summer if conditions improve. These include swimming lessons, marching band camp, in-person speed and strength and possibly a supervised high school agriculture experience, providing that county and state health officials suggest these activities are safe.
For now, these potential later-summer offerings will be “on pause” and those options will be re-evaluated during the summer.
“It is with regret that we are not offering in-person classes at this time,” district Superintendent Mark Rollefson said during Monday’s school board meeting.
Referencing the recent parent survey, he said, “There clearly were families on both ends of the spectrum.”
And even while some families expressed an interest in returning to face-to-face classes, some of these same families indicated in the comment box on the survey that they continue to have concerns about health and safety if students return to school.
Originally slated to start in mid-June at Jefferson High School, the elementary-level summer school program will now be all-virtual and will start July 6, running for four weeks (instead of the traditional six) until July 31.
This will include a kindergarten camp for current 4K students, a first-grade camp for current kindergartners and so on up to a sixth-grade camp for current fifth-graders.
These academically based courses will include multiple live sessions with a teacher and classmates between 9 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays while the virtual summer school is in session. They will include math and reading instruction, some fun exploration activities and scheduled face-to-face time online.
Rollefson said that the teachers have been working hard on these elementary programs and have some innovative ideas.
There is the possibility of delivering some materials to students’ homes/neighborhoods for classroom projects (such as glue, clothespins, etc.) This could be done via the bus company that already is delivering student meals during the summer.
“I think this will be helpful to a lot of parents,” said school board President Donna Bente. “It has been like an educational scavenger hunt sometimes trying to find the needed materials.”
The high school credit-recovery courses would be done through PLATO, a very successful web-based program the district already uses, though this will mark the first time it will be used exclusively.
PLATO allows students to start at the point where they need to in a subject and to progress from their at their rate. Classes are scheduled for four weeks, but depending on how behind a student was, they could finish up their course in a couple of weeks or work through the end of the summer, Aug. 31.
High school credit-recovery students can also work around planned vacations or a summer job, providing they stay in regular contact with their teacher.
Jefferson High School counselors will contact eligible students and families with registration information.
The JMS Counts program (for middle-schoolers who had struggled during the school year) has been canceled for this summer.
The virtual speed and strength classes being offered as an option for students exiting grades 5-11 will run for seven weeks, starting June 15 — the day that summer school originally was to start — and going until July 31. There will be three levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced.
District planners noted that at least eight students need to sign up for each class for the class to be offered; otherwise, the district will be losing money. If classes were in person, the district would need at least 12 students per class (on average) for costs to even out and the program to be net-neutral.
Rollefson noted that a tremendous amount of debate and research went into this decision, and it’s the same one being made by numerous districts in the area. Every neighboring district has gone to virtual summer school, Rollefson, except Johnson Creek, which has canceled its program entirely.
All of the Rock Valley Conference is going virtual this summer, he said.
Organizers had prepared a letter for parents ahead of the expected board decision stating, “On June 1, our district made the difficult decision to modify the 2020 SDOJ summer school program, due to state and local guidelines regarding face-to-face social gatherings.
“While the Safer at Home order has been lifted following the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, the order to close Wisconsin schools through June 30, 2020 is still in place,” the letter read.
“Absent specific guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction or government officials regarding the ability for schools to conduct face-to-face instruction safety, it is in the best interest of our students and families that our 2020 summer school is conducted in a remote learning situation.”
The letter went on to explain that all classes students had previously signed up for would be dropped and families of elementary students would have the opportunity to sign up for the new options.
At Monday’s school board meeting, board members approved the plan recommended by administration, with the caveat that the program would be at least net-neutral and would not cost the district more money than it yielded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.