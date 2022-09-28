Do you love Swedish meatballs? If so, consider making this recipe on a chilly day, so you can enjoy them right in the comfort of your own home.
Sweedish meatballs
Start to finish: 55 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1/4 cup breadcrumbs
6 tablespoons butter, divided
1 onion, finely chopped
3/4-pound ground beef
3/4-pound ground pork
2 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided
1 egg yolk
2 tablespoons flour
1-1/2 cups hot chicken stock
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup heavy cream (35%)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Fresh parsley
Directions
In a dry skillet, brown the breadcrumbs, making sure to stir them regularly. Set aside in a large bowl.
In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Cook the onion over medium-high heat until translucent. Season with salt and pepper and add to the bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground meat, milk, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and egg yolk. Season with salt and pepper again. Form the mixture into about 16 balls and set aside on a plate.
In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter and brown each meatball on all sides. Set meatballs aside on a clean plate.
In the same pan, melt the last 2 tablespoons of butter, add the flour and whisk until a roux is formed. Pour in the chicken broth, whisking constantly until you have a uniformly smooth sauce. Add the remaining Dijon mustard, honey, Worcestershire sauce and heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper.
Return the meatballs to the skillet, incorporating any cooking juices that drained into the pan. Simmer gently for about 10 minutes, until the meatballs are cooked through. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with your favorite side dish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.