The Fort Atkinson High School freshman student senate is selling T-shirts in honor and memory of the Palacios-Perez family and their son Bryan Palacios, 14, who died last month while trying to save his 4-year-old nephew, Ethan, from a house fire .
Both boys perished in the blaze, which occurred Saturday, Jan. 23, in the city.
“We are selling T-shirts not only as a memorial, but to provide some money to his family,” said Alayna Riddell, secretary for the student organization. “We extended it to the high school, but we really want to put it out into the community.”
The idea of creating the T-shirts came from a student at Fort Atkinson High School, who asked the group if they could do something to memorialize their classmate.
“Then, we came up with the idea to sell shirts to keep his memory in the school and community,” Riddell said.
The T-shirt design is simple and personal. The front has a drawing of a boy on a skateboard carrying a backpack and wearing a hat, with a quote on the bottom: “He died a hero.”
A family friend said that of Palacios in an interview with the Daily Union after the fire, relating how Palacios had gone into the flames to try to save his young nephew.
The back of the T-shirt has a pair of wings and his name, stating “Viva Bryan.”
Riddell said that the freshman senate has set a goal of selling at least 250 shirts to raise money for the family.
To promote the drive, they have announcements at the high school every day, and they also are spreading the word by email and social media, and old-fashioned word of mouth.
Orders are due no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
People with questions can contact Todd Carter at the high school by email at cartert@fortschools.org.
