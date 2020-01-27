The public is invited to join the members of the Fort Atkinson Branch American Association of American Women (AAUW) at their next regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Dwight Foster Public Library where the topic will be “Who is Watching our Children: An Overview of Fort HealthCare’s School Nurse Program.”
A history and origins of school nursing, data and details on the health of students, the day-to-day requirements highlighting the challenges and rewards of this role in addition to the situations that face school districts and the nurses caring for them, will be part of the discussion.
The participants who are expected to be part of the presentation include Jennifer Kawleski, school nurse coordinator and Fort Atkinson School district nurse; Lynn Zaspel, Jefferson School District nurse; Sara Noeske, Fort Atkinson School District nurse; Andrea Davis, substitute school nurse for all school districts; and Lisa Jensen, Fort HealthCare Community Health and Wellness Manager.
Light refreshments will be provided by members of the Outreach Committee.
