JEFFERSON — For kindergartners and first-graders still figuring out the fundamentals of reading, the idea of writing is daunting enough on its own, to say nothing of writing a whole book.
But fast-forward a decade and there’s no limit to what students can achieve.
Young writers at West Elementary School got a lesson in creativity and perseverance last week during a visit by students from Jefferson High School Creative Writing classes.
The high school writers have spent the last quarter developing, editing, and illustrating children’s stories with the ultimate goal of sharing their work with its intended audience.
Creative Writing teacher Kim Leal challenged the high schoolers to share a life lesson in an accessible format, with illustrations to underline the text and humor and fun characterization to make their stories more appealing for young readers.
“I think many students realized this task was a little harder than they thought,” Leal said. “From the beginning of the unit, I wanted the writers to have an authentic audience for their book. I wanted that to motivate them, knowing that elementary schoolers would eventually hear these stories. I think (some students) thought I was bluffing and we wouldn’t really do it, but we did!”
With the end of the semester and the course in sight, Creative Writing students had their day of reckoning last Thursday, when they walked to nearby West Elementary School to share their original stories with students in kindergarten and first-grade.
The value of having older students come in and read to younger students is well- documented, boosting younger readers’ confidence and motivating them to continue honing their literacy skills. However, having older students present their own original stories adds an additional layer of motivation, as the elementary schoolers see how much progress they can make with years of effort and practice.
The elementary schoolers were excited to welcome the older students and to share their stories, said West Elementary School principal Mike Howard.
“Elementary kids admire high schoolers, and our children were inspired today by the work that was shared,” he said. “Kids of all ages were enjoying each other’s company and celebrating literacy.”
The visit was particularly special for students who had attended West during their elementary years and got to visit their old school, and in some cases, their former teacher, in an “expert” capacity, Howard said.
“It’s so great to see students who used to be in this very room,” said Nicki Gilbert, first-grade teacher at West.
The younger students, meanwhile, provided genuine and unfiltered feedback, in some cases interrupting stories with enthusiastic questions about the characters, the illustrations and where the older writers got their ideas. For their part, the high school “authors” responded with grace and humor.
The visit could’t have come at a better time for Gilbert’s students, who are working on writing their own original stories.
“We in the first-grade are also in the process of learning to be authors,” Gilbert said. “We just finished up learning how to write personal narratives and are moving onto nonfiction writing.”
“First-grade can be a challenging year to write your own book so when former students come to visit, they see what happens when you have grit. It was exciting to watch my first-graders give compliments and recommendations on the high schoolers’ books. The more young students can interact with older students, it’s a win-win!”
The older students’ books ranged considerably in terms of topic and tone. The teen authors produced stories of cute animals and “bad” pickles (a dill pickle accidentally bottled with the sweet pickles), adventures with dragons, the exploits of an unintentional hypnotist and a prankster principal, and a small child’s meeting with Oberon, King of the Fairies.
“So what was your favorite part?” senior author Drew Deleon asked his group of listeners.
“The last page,” one girl responded.
“The funny tricks!” a boy added.
“The principal falling down!” another one chimed in.
Representatives from both schools said it was fun exchange that could even become a tradition in future years.
