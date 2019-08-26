JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports Monday on 10 traffic crashes, which resulted in seven citations and injured two people.
The tally also included one car-deer collision resulting in a crash and two hit-and-run incidents.
Town of Oakland
A Waukesha driver faces four citations in connection with a one-vehicle crash at 5:44 a.m. Aug. 9.
The incident took place on Alpine Village Lane, 115 feet east of U.S. Highway 12 westbound.
The driver, Mark E. Milnamow, 64, faces citations for failure to notify law enforcement officials of an accident, for hit-and-run to property adjacent to the highway, for failure to keep a vehicle under control, and for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Milnamow was operating a 2003 TBZ sport utility vehicle owned by Gail D. Wick of Waukesha.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the vehicle was westbound on a left curve on Highway 12 when the vehicle left the road and went approximately 120 yards through a grassy area before striking a tree.
No one was at the scene when deputies arrived, the report said, and by that time the vehicle’s engine was cold. According to information at the scene, deputies determined that the driver attempted to reverse the vehicle onto the road but it was non-operational and he left the vehicle there instead.
Town of Ixonia
A two-vehicle crash at 3:52 p.m. Aug. 9 resulted in a citation to a Dousman driver for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The incident took place at the intersection of Willow Glen and Delafield roads.
Emma Joan Bleske, 21, Sullivan — operating a 2007 Honda Civic automobile — was not injured and faces no citations in connection with the crash.
Meanwhile, Victor S. Herbert, 73, Dousman, was driving a 2004 Ford F150 light truck.
The report states that the car was northbound on Willow Glen Road when the truck stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with Willow Glen and Delafield Road and then went ahead against the right-of-way, colliding with the car.
Herbert said he thought that it was a four-way stop.
Town of Milford
A two-vehicle crash at 6:49 p.m. Aug. 10 resulted in two citations to a driver from East Troy. The incident occurred on County Highway W northbound, 1,044 feet east of Manske Road.
David James Brandenstein, 64, Lake Mills, was operating a 2012 Nissan light truck when the crash occurred, carrying passenger Tracy L. Brandenstein, 58, Lake Mills. Both escaped injury in the crash.
Meanwhile, Cameron Dale Bartlett, 20, faces the citations for operating left-of-center and operating a motor vehicle without the required insurance. He was driving a 1997 Honda motorcycle when the crash took place.
According to the report, the truck was northbound on Highway Q while the motorcycle was southbound on Q. The cycle crossed the center-line into the truck’s lane and the two vehicles collided.
The motorcycle then started on fire, the report said.
A responding deputy extinguished the fire, the report said, and the motorcycle was removed by family members.
Town of Aztalan
A two-vehicle crash at 10:13 a.m. Aug. 11 resulted in two citations to a Milwaukee driver: for following too closely and for hit-and-run. The incident took place on County Highway B eastbound, 404 feet west of Wollin Road.
Curtis Logan Smith 30, Jefferson, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred.
Meanwhile, Cameron Michael Barker, 31, Milwaukee, was operating a 2008 Hyundai four-door car.
The report states that the two vehicles were eastbound on Highway B, with the SUV behind the car. The car driver then slowed to accommodate turning vehicles in front of him, and the SUV struck the rear of the car and passed on the left.
The car then went off the road to the right and struck a speed limit sign before re-entering the road.
Barker then left the scene and later was located about a mile away, the report said.
Town of Aztalan
A two-vehicle crash at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 19 injured two people. The incident took place on Mansfield Road near Harvey Road.
Brooke Michelle Rhoden, 22 — driving a 2005 Ford Taurus car — received “suspected minor injury” in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Meanwhile, Kelly K. Traver, Johnson Creek, received “possible injury” and was transported via ambulance to the Watertown hospital.
Traver was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu car.
Neither face any citations.
According to the report, the Ford was eastbound on Mansfield Road, approaching Harvey Road, while the Chevrolet was southbound on Harvey Road when the Ford came to the intersection and went through the stop sign, striking the Chevrolet. The collision pushed both vehicles into the southeast ditch line, and the Ford then struck a signpost and spun into a tree.
The incident damaged a sign owned by the Town of Aztalan, and a tree on property owned by James Miller at N5620 Harvey Road, Jefferson.
