Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Caleb Fast hits a backhand return during his match against Milton's Peter Emerson during a Badger-East Conference dual at Rock River Park on Thursday. Fast lost 6-0, 6-4 and the Blackhawks fell 7-0.
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Aiden Frey hits a forehand return during his match against Milton's Zac Shore during a Badger-East Conference dual at Rock River Park on Thursday. Frey lost 6-0, 6-1 and the Blackhawks fell 7-0.
Doubles—Logan Eithun/Zach Obershaw def. Spencer Whitcomb/Andrew Meacham, 6-0, 6-0; Thomas Roddy/Aleks Kablar def. Calvin Tamblyn/Will Lemke, 6-1, 6-1; Alex Evans/Colton Conway won by default. At Rock River Park, Fort Atkinson.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0
WALWORTH -- The Jefferson tennis team fell to host Walworth Big Foot 7-0 in a Rock Valley dual on Thursday.
The Chiefs won each of the four matches contested in straight sets, adding three more points via default.
The Eagles host East Troy on Monday.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 7, JEFFERSON 0
Singles—Logan Longberry def. Aidan Turner, 6-0, 6-0; Joshua Rolfs def. Zephyr Marek, 6-0, 6-0; Nolan Peyer def. Cole Huebel, 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Greenwald won by default.
Doubles—Grayson Grunow/Jesse Robison def. Ivan Perez/Eduardo Medina, 6-2, 6-1; Cristian Carreno/Reed Alsness won by default; Alexis Castaneda/Andrew Sachs won by default. At Walworth Big Foot.
