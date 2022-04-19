The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team fell to Stoughton 6-1 in a Badger Conference dual at Rock River Park on Tuesday.

Caleb Fast (No. 3 singles) won 6-4, 6-3 over Collin Williamson for the Blackhawks' point.

Fort takes on Milton at FAHS on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

STOUGHTON 6,

FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1

Singles: No. 1 - Hayden Schreier, STOUGHTON HIGH def. JORDAN JENSEN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Nathan Eppler, STOUGHTON HIGH def. CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 - CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Collin Williamson, STOUGHTON HIGH, 7-5 , 7-6 (3), -;

No. 4 - Isaac Ringen, STOUGHTON HIGH def. AIDAN FREY, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 5-7 , 7-6 (4);

Doubles: No. 1 - Evan Loftus, STOUGHTON HIGH - Kyle Day, STOUGHTON HIGH def. SPENCER WHITCOMB, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - ANDREW MEACHAM, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 - Joshua Phillips, STOUGHTON HIGH - Finnigan Novak, STOUGHTON HIGH def. WILL LEMKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 - Gabe Horton, STOUGHTON HIGH - Brandon Haage, STOUGHTON HIGH def. DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - DEFAULT DEFAULT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 2-0 , 2-0 , -;

