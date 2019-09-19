Roland and Bonnie Altreuter of Jefferson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 27. They will be holding an open house on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Turner Hall, 301 S. 4th St., Watertown. No formal invitations will be sent out. They were married on Sept. 27, 1969. They were blessed with two children, Dale (deceased) and Angela (Todd) Gutheridge. They also have three grandchildren, Andrea Altreuter, Jameson Altreuter and Brianna Gutheridge.
