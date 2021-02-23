Thanks to county health department
I wanted to publicly thank the Jefferson County Health Department for making the COVID-19 vaccine available for the citizens of the county.
I received my first vaccine last week at the Jefferson County fairgrounds. It was well-organized, and all folks were pleasant and helpful.
Thank you so much.
Barbara Redenius,
Jefferson
