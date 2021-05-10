Thanks to school nurses
May 12th is National School Nurse Day; this year’s theme, Championing the Whole Student, recognizes the integral role of school nurses bridging health and education to improve each child’s cognitive, physical, social and emotional development.
School nurses champion the whole student every day but, on National School Nurse Day, we take special time to celebrate and recognize the contributions that school nurses are making to the health and learning of our children. School nurses serve as a critical health hub for students, ensuring that students are ready for learning by managing complex chronic conditions; identifying and addressing mental health issues; promoting healthy behaviors; handling medical emergencie and now, navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic by training, testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating students and school personnel.
Today’s school nurses are so much more than lice, ice, and band aids. They are essential for healthy kids, healthy schools, and healthy communities. In some situations the school nurse may be the only healthcare professional a child has access too, and the nurse is able to assess, treat, create and implement health plans and train the district staff to safely handle medical emergencies when the nurse is not readily available. The National Association of School Nurses recommends 1 full-time registered nurse for every 750 students. Some districts only have a part-time school nurse or no nurse at all. Wisconsin public schools average 1 nurse to 1,400 students.
Fort HealthCare’s School Nurse Program began in December 1995, serving 2,982 students in Fort Atkinson. Due to the success of the program and growing demand for coordinated health care within the schools, the program now provides over 15,500 hours per year of health and wellness services to over 16,575 K-12 students in Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Deerfield, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Marshall, Milton, Palmyra-Eagle, Waterloo, and Whitewater. These nurses are Kade Bevars, Sarah Borchert, Andrea Davis, Elisa Eikland, Susie Jahns, Jennifer Kawleski, Lisa Koeppel, Brittany Kutz, Sara Noeske, Katie Paul, Erin Spear, Lizzy Topel, Heidi Woods, Lynn Zaspel, and Toni Zastrow. These nurses continue to show up each day ready to face whatever obstacles are presented and work diligently to do the next right thing to keep the students and staff safe.
As Nurse’s Week ends, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the challenges brought before all those that work in healthcare and recognize the resilience, adaptation, and grace I have seen in my colleagues over the past year. Many nurses have experienced life altering moments throughout this pandemic. Some days are filled with heartache, trauma, exhaustion, and feelings of failure, other days have moments of joy that keep these incredible nurses coming back to endure day after day of this roller coaster. I see nurses leaning on one another to get through these difficult times, trying to make sense of the things they have experienced that cannot be described in words. The heartbreak of these nurses tasked with holding hands and iPads as a life they tried so desperately to save drifts away and the heaviness they bear as they move on with their day and repeat the same heroics in the next room with hopes of a different outcome is tremendous.
I believe, given the choice, most nurses would prefer that everyone take steps to prevent another wave of this tragic disease over any special recognition or praises for doing the work they do. Acknowledging the collective experiences of the past year while moving forward to heal the wounds and mend our cultural divides would be the greatest expression of gratitude to nurses everywhere for the sacrifices they have endured.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Kawleski, BSN, RN
Fort HealthCare school nurse coordinator
