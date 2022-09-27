The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to make an appointment for a blood or platelet donation.
All who donate in September will automatically be entered to win a VIP Nascar racing experience and will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, courtesy of Sport Clips Haircuts. Those who give in October will receive a $5 e-Gift card by mail to a merchant of choice.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Watertown’s drive will take place today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School.
Fort Atkinson’s drive will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. at Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Whitewater’s drive will take place on Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall.
Ixonia’s drive will take place on Oct. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Road.
Johnson Creek’s drive will take place on Oct. 13 from noon to 6 p.m., at the Community Center, 417 Union St.
Lake Mills’ drive will take place Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lake Mills High School, 615 Caitlin Drive. On Oct. 4 it will take place from noon to 6 p.m., at City Hill, 200 Water St.
